CCI Approves IBEF-IV’s Stake Acquisition in VVDN Technologies

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for India Business Excellence Fund-IV's (IBEF-IV) acquisition of a stake in VVDN Technologies. The transaction was approved under the green channel route, which deems acquisitions that do not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition as approved once they are intimated to the anti-trust regulator. The development was reported by PTI.

VVDN Technologies is a global player in the electronic manufacturing services and original design manufacturing space. IBEF-IV is a SEBI-registered alternative investment fund that will acquire a shareholding in VVDN Technologies through a combination of secondary share purchases and a subscription to compulsorily convertible debentures.

According to CCI, the proposed combination does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition in any relevant market, given that there are no overlaps between the parties nor any horizontal, vertical, or complementary overlaps between the respective groups to which the acquirer and the target belong.

The green channel route ensures speedy clearance for transactions that do not pose any threat to competition.

The approval of the transaction signifies an increase in the interest in alternative investment funds in the Indian market, which is a good sign for the country's growing startup ecosystem. Alternative investment funds have been actively investing in India's startups, which have witnessed a significant boost in funding in recent years.

The investment in VVDN Technologies by IBEF-IV will provide the company with the necessary capital to expand its operations globally and develop new technologies. With the Indian government's push for "Atmanirbhar Bharat," VVDN Technologies' capabilities will aid in India's quest for self-reliance in the technology sector.

The approval of the acquisition of a stake in VVDN Technologies by IBEF-IV through the green channel route is a welcome development for the Indian startup ecosystem.