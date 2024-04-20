OTT Releases This Week on Netflix, Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstar

Explore the week's latest releases, which include web series, movies, thrillers, as well as fascinating K-dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Highlights

  • Gear up for a sci-fi battle in Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver.
  • Travel back to corrupt 1958 Korea with detective drama Chief Detective 1958.
  • See a father fight for his daughter's dreams in the inspirational Kaam Chalu Hai.

OTT Releases This Week on Netflix, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar
As we reach the new week of April 2024, entertainment fans can look forward to a slew of new releases on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Whether you prefer a Korean drama or an action thriller, there is something for everyone. Here's an early glance at some of the most recent releases this week, covering multiple genres.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver

The much-anticipated action sci-fi Rebel Moon, Part Two: The Scargiver is planned to be released this week. According to the streaming service, "The rebels gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made." The film delves deeper into the origins and motivations of its characters. Then there's a massive battle that threatens their existence as well as the destiny of the resistance.

Release Date: April 19, 2024
Where To Watch: Netflix

Chief Detective 1958

'Chief Detective 1958' is the prelude to the popular Korean series 'Chief Inspector.' According to Disney+ Hotstar, the plot of the Korean drama revolves around "Detective Park Yeonghan and his comrades battle for justice in an era of violence and corruption." The drama also featured a surprise appearance by the original Chief Inspector Choi Bool Am. The cast of 'Chief Detective 1958' has an amazing narrative, indicating an impressive performance during this age of crime and action drama.

Release Date: April 19, 2024
Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Kaam Chalu Hai

The key actors in "Kaam Chalu Hai" are Rajpal Yadav, Giaa Manek, and Kurangi Nagraj. According to IMDb, the tale follows "a father who channels his pain into a revolutionary movement while cherishing his small, happy world with his daughter Gudiya and wife Radha." His objective is to realize Gudiya's dream of becoming a cricket player. Make sure to add this inspirational story to your watch list.

Release Date: April 19, 2024
Where To Watch: ZEE5

Siren

Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh play the leads in this action-packed Tamil flick. According to the film's IMDb page, "An ambulance driver turned criminal eagerly awaits his release from prison, but it takes 14 years." After 14 years in prison, he is now on parole, with only a limited time to exact punishment on the person who murdered his wife. The film is praised for its compelling performances, plot, and cinematography.

Release Date: April 19, 2024
Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

