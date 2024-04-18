Top 5 Heart-Pounding Action Movies You Can’t Miss on Netflix

Reported by Yashika Goel

Here are some of the most exciting options on Netflix.

Highlights

  • Chris Hemsworth in Extraction.
  • Noomi Rapace stars in Close.
  • Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in The Gray Man.

If you need an adrenaline boost while watching Netflix, you are in luck. Here, we've compiled a list of the best action movies on Netflix, ranging from adventurous and amusing films to high-octane superhero blockbusters and legendary kung-fu classics. This selected list is a welcome change from the typical fare, and with Netflix's broad and excellent library of action-packed flicks, you're sure to find something to enhance your viewing experience.




Extraction

The plot, written by Joe Russo, follows a disillusioned mercenary played by Chris Hemsworth as he embarks on a risky mission to transport a kidnapped boy out of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Along the way, they build a bond, and the mercenary becomes a protector. Based on the comic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman, 'Extraction' earned mixed reviews from reviewers but was a huge hit with consumers, becoming one of Netflix's most-watched original movies to date. Featuring dramatic action sequences and Hemsworth's riveting lead performance, combined with Hargrave's inventive camera work, 'Extraction' delivers gritty and brutal thrills that will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

Close

'Close', starring Noomi Rapace and directed by Vicky Jewson, follows bodyguard Sam Carlson as she shields an heiress from assassins in Sudan. Rapace, who was inspired by real-life bodyguard Jacquie Davis, delivers a captivating performance alongside Sophie Nélisse, Indira Varma, and Eoin Macken. Despite conflicting reviews, 'Close' provides a novel perspective on the genre, with action reminiscent of Jason Bourne and Mission: Impossible. While critics acknowledged the predictable plot, they welcomed the female-led perspective and thrilling battle sequences.

The Gray Man

'The Gray Man' stands out as one of Netflix's most expensive movies, thanks to its superb cast, global locations, and pulse-pounding action. The film, starring Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, follows CIA operatives pursued by a violent former agent, played by Chris Evans. The Russo brothers directed the film, which was written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. It stars Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, and others.

The Equalizer 3

In the latest installment of the 'The Equalizer' trilogy, Denzel Washington's character, Robert McCall, finds peace in the calm surroundings of the Amalfi Coast while still demonstrating his tremendous combat talents. McCall escapes his life as a DIA agent to a charming Italian village, hoping to leave his violent past behind. However, as his newfound pals become targets for the local mafia, he is forced to face his demons once more.

With this lineup of adrenaline-fueled adventures, Netflix offers action enthusiasts a thrilling escape into a world of high-stakes danger and pulse-pounding excitement. So grab your popcorn, buckle up, and get ready for an unforgettable movie marathon.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

