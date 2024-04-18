Telecom Connectivity Reaches India’s First Village in Himachal Pradesh



Telecom connectivity has reached the remote villages of Kaurik and Guea in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, India. Situated at an altitude of 14,931 feet above sea level, these villages have now joined the digital age, with mobile connectivity reaching India's first village.

Remote Villages Embrace Connectivity

"Telecom connectivity reaches 14,931 feet above sea level at India's first village, Kaurik and Guea, in Lahaul & Spiti District, HP. Connecting the unconnected," the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, said in a post on X.

Kaurik is a village in the Lahul and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh. It lies in the valley of the Parang or Pare Chu River before its confluence with the Spiti River. Kaurik is situated close to the border with Tibet.

Guea is a village about 40 km from the Tabo Monastery, in the Tabo village of the Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh. It is located at latitude 31.11 and longitude 77.16. The village is a few kilometers away from the India-China border.

Kaurik, known for its proximity to the Tibet border, and Guea, situated near the Tabo Monastery in the Spiti Valley, have long been secluded due to their remote locations. However, with this newfound connectivity, residents can now access communication channels and information.

Connectivity in Remote Regions in Uttarakhand

This is not the first time connectivity has reached far-flung areas in India. As reported by TelecomTalk, in February 2024, the state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced the setting up of mobile towers, facilitating communication for the residents of Nelong and Jadung villages in Uttarakhand. The Janaktal track is also covered to receive mobile signal reception under the remote connectivity initiative.

Nelong and Jadung villages are situated at an altitude of 11,400 feet above sea level. These villages once served as trading centers between Tibet and India.

Connectivity in Remote Regions of Jammu and Kashmir

In a similar development, in August last year, Bharti Airtel connected the picturesque village of T-Chuntiwari, nestled in the remote Machil area of the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, with mobile network connectivity. With Airtel deploying the cell site for the first time, users in the region were able to enjoy high-speed connectivity.