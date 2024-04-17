5 Must-Watch Bollywood Con Films on OTT

Reported by Yashika Goel

Looking for a blend of fun, tension, and smart cons? Look no further than Bollywood's con films! Explore classic films such as Special 26, Khosla Ka Ghosla!, and the Dhoom series. Prepare for intricate plots, daring heists, and a dash of social satire, all in Bollywood's unique style!

Highlights

  • Special 26: Robin Hood cons impersonate CBI officers to target the corrupt rich.
  • Khosla Ka Ghosla: A middle-class man outsmarts a greedy developer to reclaim his land
  • Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye: A thrill-seeking thief steals for the fun of it, not for money.

5 Must-Watch Bollywood Con Films on OTT
Bollywood movies are more than just song and dance routines. They also have a longstanding fascination with the exciting realm of cons. Forget petty street magicians; these films will take you on a rollercoaster ride of sophisticated plots, incisive social commentary, and daring robberies. They'll keep you on the edge of your seat with tension, occasionally sprinkled with social satire, and frequently leave you laughing out loud.

A recent example is the film 'Crew,' which stars the remarkable trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. This entertaining heist comedy follows a gang of women who devise a daring plan to rob an airplane! 'Crew' demonstrates how Bollywood con films can be both entertaining and intelligently written.

Here are our picks for the best Bollywood con flicks on OTT:

Special 26 (2013)

The story of a bunch of con artists who prey on the privileged is told in this highly regarded film, which was written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. Led by mastermind Ajay Singh Rajput (Akshay Kumar), the squad methodically prepares and executes sophisticated robberies while acting as officers from India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 'Special 26' is a thrilling adventure that keeps you guessing as the squad carries off daring theft after heist.

Where to watch: Apple TV, YouTube - Available on Rent

Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006)

This funny comedy tells the story of Kishen Lal (played by Anupam Kher), a middle-class man who becomes involved in a land dispute. Faced with a smart property developer (Boman Irani) who has encroached on his land, Kishen Lal devises a creative scheme to retrieve what is rightfully his. 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' is a hilarious comedy about how a seemingly regular family uses wit and ingenuity to conquer a hurdle.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)

'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' is another gem from the directors of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' Based on the true story of Devinder Singh, a legendary burglar, this film follows Lucky's (Abhay Deol) experiences. Unlike many scam artists, Lucky is not motivated by avarice. He steals for the excitement of it. 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' is a lighthearted and amusing film that takes you into the life of a charming and witty conman.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube - Available on Rent

Dhoom Series (2004-2013)

The fast-paced 'Dhoom' series is a Bollywood institution. While the third installment, starring Aamir Khan, received mixed reviews, the first two films, which starred John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan as charismatic thieves, are regarded as classics. These action-packed films depict a battle of wits between a group of sophisticated and bold criminals who leave a unique calling card after their heists and a determined police officer on their trail.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Badmaash Company (2010)

This coming-of-age narrative revolves around four ambitious young people who want to get rich quickly. Their "big plan" consists of a variety of sophisticated scams and intricate operations, ranging from smuggling designer products to defrauding unwary consumers. While 'Badmaash Company' did not have a tremendous box office hit upon release, its ingenious plot and realistic characters have made it a fan favourite.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

For fans of thrilling heists and clever cons, these Bollywood films offer a tantalizing glimpse into the world of deception and intrigue. With their unique blend of entertainment and suspense, they promise an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

