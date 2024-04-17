Starlink Could Soon Get License to Serve in India: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Starlink will get heavy competition from companies including Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications Limited in India. All of these companies are gunning to offer satellite broadband to customers.

Highlights

  • Starlink, a major satellite communications (satcom) service provider, is set to receive a license to serve customers in India.
  • Due to many security challenges, India has delayed the license approval for Elon Musk-owned satcom company.
  • The license application of Starlink is under process and once the security aspects are checked and cleared, a license should be granted to Starlink.

Follow Us

starlink could soon get license to serve

Starlink, a major satellite communications (satcom) service provider, is set to receive a license to serve customers in India. Due to many security challenges, India has delayed the license approval for Elon Musk-owned satcom company. However, according to an ET report, the license application of Starlink is under process and once the security aspects are checked and cleared, a license should be granted to Starlink.




The company has provided ‘ownership’ details to the government as well. India doesn’t want any satcom company to serve customers commercially and store their data if it has an investor or a stakeholder from the neighbouring border.

Read More - Indian Govt Not in Hurry to Allocate Spectrum for Satcom: Report

Elon Musk is scheduled to arrive in India on April 21. The billionaire is likely to hold talks with the government and other organisations to set up a manufacturing plant for Tesla in the country. Alongside that, if the talks go well, Starlink could also receive its license. Starlink is already offering services to customers in many parts of the world.

The company caters to both consumers as well as enterprises. There are mobility, marine, and aviation solutions for different needs. Starlink’s biggest challenge to operate in any country is not the capex, but to pass through the regulatory demands as every country has different rules according to which the company has to customise its offerings or way of dealings with the customers in that specific region.

Read More - Starlink May Get a Conditional Approval from the Govt: Report

Starlink will get heavy competition from companies including Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications Limited in India. All of these companies are gunning to offer satellite broadband to customers. But OneWeb and Jio are only looking to cater to enterprise customers to start with. As soon as the government avails the satellite spectrum, these companies will be able to offer commercial services.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

After elections Vi will be fined again for not meeting the terms and conditions of spectrum auction 2022. Vi is…

Let’s Talk: BSNL’s Delays in Launching 4G is Leading to…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

BSNL can give good 5g speed beyond 100mbps lf GOl give permission BSNL to use Vi's vast amount of 4g…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

It will good for BSNL to use Vi's 4g and 5g spectrum. Many BSNL users will be happy to use…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

I think Adani data network maybe participate in this upcoming spectrum auction.Gautam adani may have big plans in lndian telecom…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

GOl is the largest stakeholder of Vi because Vi failed to pay spectrum fees and revenue fees. GOl didn't get…

Let’s Talk: BSNL’s Delays in Launching 4G is Leading to…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments