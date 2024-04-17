Starlink Could Soon Get License to Serve in India: Report

Starlink, a major satellite communications (satcom) service provider, is set to receive a license to serve customers in India. Due to many security challenges, India has delayed the license approval for Elon Musk-owned satcom company. However, according to an ET report, the license application of Starlink is under process and once the security aspects are checked and cleared, a license should be granted to Starlink.









The company has provided ‘ownership’ details to the government as well. India doesn’t want any satcom company to serve customers commercially and store their data if it has an investor or a stakeholder from the neighbouring border.

Elon Musk is scheduled to arrive in India on April 21. The billionaire is likely to hold talks with the government and other organisations to set up a manufacturing plant for Tesla in the country. Alongside that, if the talks go well, Starlink could also receive its license. Starlink is already offering services to customers in many parts of the world.

The company caters to both consumers as well as enterprises. There are mobility, marine, and aviation solutions for different needs. Starlink’s biggest challenge to operate in any country is not the capex, but to pass through the regulatory demands as every country has different rules according to which the company has to customise its offerings or way of dealings with the customers in that specific region.

Starlink will get heavy competition from companies including Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications Limited in India. All of these companies are gunning to offer satellite broadband to customers. But OneWeb and Jio are only looking to cater to enterprise customers to start with. As soon as the government avails the satellite spectrum, these companies will be able to offer commercial services.