Highlights

  • Gilat secures USD 5 million contract to extend 4G coverage in remote Latin American regions.
  • Awarded multi-million dollar order for next-gen military communication technology.
  • Enters IFC market with USD 3 million in orders for Taurus Aero modems.

Gilat Awarded USD 5 Million Contract to Extend 4G Coverage in Remote LatAm Regions
Satellite-based broadband communications provider Gilat Satellite Networks has announced securing a contract worth approximately USD 5 million to provide satellite-based cellular and internet services to a leading Latin American (LATAM) service provider. Gilat said this contract will enable the undisclosed client to extend 4G coverage using Gilat's equipment to remote regions where 4G cellular service is currently unavailable.

Also Read: Gilat Satellite Networks Announces New Brand Identity




Rural 4G Coverage Expansion

"This customer selected Gilat due to the value provided by our comprehensive service and our local presence in the region," said Gilat. "Collaboration with industry leaders attests to Gilat's technological excellence and our proficiency in providing vital services even in the most complicated and compromised environments."

No further details have been disclosed by the Israel-based satellite networking solutions provider.

Advancements in Military Communications

Recently, Gilat was awarded a multi-million dollar order from a leading defence organisation. Gilat will develop a next-generation software-defined radio modem for Satcom-on-the-Move and Satcom-on-the-Pause military applications.

Expansion into In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) Market

In another recent development, Gilat announced its expansion into the In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) market segments after receiving over USD 3 million in orders, primarily for Gilat's Taurus Aero modems, from a leading IFC service provider expanding its IFC capabilities.

Gilat mentioned that Taurus is an ultra-high-performance modem solution for In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) already deployed globally across tens of commercial airlines. Reportedly, Taurus caters to all satellite communication needs for multi-orbit constellations and Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), enabling the delivery of reliable, high-performance connectivity solutions to air travellers.

Also Read: Gilat to Upgrade Satellite Network for Ethio Telecom

Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat creates and delivers technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity solutions and services. Its portfolio includes solutions for multiple orbit constellations with Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and software-defined satellites (SDS).

