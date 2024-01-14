Gilat Satellite Networks Announces New Brand Identity

Gilat Satellite Networks introduces a fresh brand identity, symbolising its commitment to the evolving space industry and universal connectivity.

Highlights

  • Newly-designed logo reflecting global reach.
  • Embracing changes in the space industry.
  • Commitment to partners' evolving needs.

Satellite networking technology, solutions, and services company Gilat Satellite Networks announced the launch of a new brand identity this week, embracing the company's commitment to the new space revolution and reflecting its vision of the right of all people to be connected.

New Identity for a New Era

The company stated that the new brand identity, featuring a newly-designed logo inspired by Gilat's global reach and connectivity, is designed to encapsulate the exciting changes in the space industry. This includes increased opportunities for growth and profitability, as demonstrated strongly by the company over the past year.

Global Reach and Connectivity

"In today's space revolution, adapting to the changing needs and expectations of our partners is of paramount importance," said Gilat. "Gilat’s new brand will serve to reflect our growth and evolution while reinforcing the company's identity and reaffirming our commitment to our vision, mission, and core values. We are Gilat! We provide a profound impact on the lives of people and organisations everywhere on the planet and in space by bringing Boundless Communications."

Growth in 2023

Gilat noted that in 2023, the company had significant updates regarding satellite operators and global customers, the launch of new products, major in-flight connectivity expansions, expanded leadership in satellite-based cellular backhaul, a strategic defense acquisition, and additional growth in other areas. Therefore, the company believes that it was an appropriate move as well.

