BSNL Increases the Validity of Rs 151 Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has increased the validity of its Rs 151 prepaid plan. The plan was introduced as a data booster for people who were working from their homes during the pandemic. When it was introduced in 2020, BSNL offered the plan with 30 days of validity. However, cut to 2022, the plan's validity was reduced by 2 days to 28 days. This increased the cost of using this plan marginally higher. However, the state-run telecom company has again increased the validity. Let's check out the benefits of this prepaid plan after the change took place.









Read More - BSNL Brings New Rs 91 and Rs 288 Prepaid Plans

BSNL Rs 151 Plan: Updated Details and Benefits

The Rs 151 plan from BSNL remains a data voucher. This means that you need an active base prepaid plan before you recharge with this one to ensure that it works. The Rs 151 plan still offers 40GB of lump-sum data. The validity has been increased by 2 days. So from 28 days, the new validity is 30 days. The change reflects for the Tamil Nadu circle users.

But for other circles, for example, Chhattisgarh, the plan is still offered for 28 days only. Apart from the data, there's a free subscription to Zing. There are no other benefits bundled with this prepaid plan. Since this is a data voucher, you shouldn't even expect anything else. With this change in validity, the daily cost of using the plan becomes Rs 5.033 and the cost of consuming each GB of data becomes Rs 3.77.

Read More - BSNL is Offering 13 Months of Broadband Service for Just Rs 2988

This is an excellent voucher for anyone who doesn't want to be restricted to using just 1GB or 2GB of data daily. Since this is lumpsum data, users can use all of it in one go if they wish to and recharge again if they need more data.