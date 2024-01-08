BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is offering customers 13 months of broadband service for just Rs 2988. This is not the old DSL or copper wire connection we are talking about, it is the FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) service, Bharat Fibre. If you are looking for a super affordable broadband service for the long term, then this BSNL plan can be of great help to you. However, the speed is not that good since it is an affordable plan. Without wasting any time, let's take a look at the plan we are talking about.









BSNL Rs 2988 Bharat Fibre Plan

BSNL's Rs 2988 plan comes with a service validity of 13 months. The plan is normally offered for 12 months, but since it is a long-term plan, BSNL is rewarding the customers with 1 month of free service. The plan offers 10 Mbps of speed till 10GB of data every month. Beyond the 10GB data mark, the speed drops to 1 Mbps.

This plan is only suitable for people who want to connect a single device to the Wi-Fi network or two to three devices at max. There's a free fixed-line voice calling connection also included with the plan. Note that this plan is not for existing customers of the operator. If you want this one, you have to be a new customer. If you are already a customer and want to switch to this one, then you can discontinue your existing connection and request for the Rs 2988 plan.

10 Mbps speed is remotely not enough to get a lot of work done, if you are working from home. This type of connection might only suit people who live alone and want to use basic internet browsing facilities. If you want to make heavy downloads and more, then you should look at other options from BSNL Bharat Fibre.