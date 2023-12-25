BSNL Year Long Validity Prepaid Plans for 2024

BSNL's Rs 2399 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. Post the consumption of FUP data, the speed drops to 40 Kbps. There's also free bundling of Eros Now Entertainment services for 30 days and Lokdhun for 30 days.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has several year-long validity prepaid plans for customers who are looking to recharge with such a plan in 2024.
  • The Rs 2999 plan from BSNL comes with 395 days of service validity.
  • BSNL's Rs 1999 plan comes with 600GB of lumpsum data.

bsnl year long validity plans 2024

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has several year-long validity prepaid plans for customers who are looking to recharge with such a plan in 2024. None of the plans we are mentioning in this list are new offers. Shortly, as its 4G arrives, BSNL can be a top choice for customers. Thus, its long-term plans may come into demand from customers who don't want to be worried about recharging their SIMs again and again. Let's take a look at the plans and their benefits.

BSNL Rs 1999 Plan

This year-long plan (365 days) from BSNL comes with 600GB of lumpsum data. There are basic benefits such as unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and free PRBT. There's also Lokdhun content and Eros Now entertainment service offered to the customers. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 40 Kbps.

BSNL Rs 2399 Plan

BSNL's Rs 2399 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. Post the consumption of FUP data, the speed drops to 40 Kbps. There's also free bundling of Eros Now Entertainment services for 30 days and Lokdhun for 30 days. This is one of the most affordable 2GB daily data year-long plans present in India.

BSNL Rs 2999 Plan

The Rs 2999 plan from BSNL comes with 395 days of service validity. This is actually 13 months, one additional month over a year. Users get unlimited calling, 3GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. For the same price, Jio offers a 2.5GB daily data plan, but yes, that one also comes with a truly unlimited 5G data offer. There are no other additional benefits bundled with this prepaid plan.

While these are the three BSNL plans that come with year-long validity, there's also one more plan that deserves to be mentioned here. That plan costs Rs 1499.

It comes with a validity of 336 days, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 24GB of data. 336 days is 11 months, which is almost as long as a year.

