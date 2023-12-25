Three Ireland Commences 5G Standalone Network Trial



Three Ireland has become the first Irish operator to launch a 5G Standalone (SA) Network trial, aiming to accelerate innovation across industries and unlock possibilities for both businesses and consumers. According to the official release, the 5G Standalone technology, initially operating on a trial basis, is powered by Ericsson and will be available to select corporate customers.

Three Ireland

Owned by CK Hutchison, Three is Ireland’s largest mobile telecommunications provider, holding a 45.5 percent market share with over 4.3 million customers (as of September 2023). Three provides over 90 percent 5G coverage and 99 percent 4G coverage in Ireland, according to the website.

5G Standalone Network

The 5G Standalone Network, representing the next advancement in 5G technology, operates with a dedicated 5G core network, supporting enhanced speeds, minimal latency, and enabling higher device density and capacity. Currently, Three offers 5G NSA, where all 5G capabilities rely on a 4G radio coverage footprint and 4G Core network, as stated in the release.

The 5G Standalone technology facilitates an array of possibilities, including 'network slicing,' allowing Three to build virtual end-to-end networks tailored to specific business requirements.

Three Ireland 5G SA Trial

Commenting on the trial, Three Ireland said, "Three Ireland is delivering on groundbreaking technology developments that are going to inherently advance the way we live, utilise and interact with technology. 5G Standalone is the next evolution in 5G technology, as we move fully away from a reliance on 4G and into 5G core technology. This is just the beginning for true 5G where we will see the extensive possibilities for powering advanced technologies and supporting greater connectivity for all kinds of devices and enhance user experiences."

Collaboration for 5G SA

Furthermore, Three Ireland has partnered with Technological University Shannon (TUS) to trial 5G Standalone technology and showcase its capabilities in real-life scenarios. The official release notes that the trial period is one year, with the potential for extension.