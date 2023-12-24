Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users



Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has brought its New Year offer for customers. As we approach 2024, you can take advantage of the new year offer from Jio to get additional benefits. The new year offer from Jio is currently only applicable on the Rs 2999 prepaid plan. It is an old plan from the telecom operator that comes with long-term validity. But coupled with the new year offer, the plan will have additional service validity. Look at the details of the new year offer from Jio for 2024.

Reliance Jio New Year Offer 2024

Reliance Jio's Rs 2999 plan comes with a service validity of 365 days. Under the new year offer, Jio is bundling this plan with an additional benefit of 24 days. So the total service validity of this plan will be 389 days. This means, that the daily cost of this plan for the user will become Rs 7.70.

The other benefits of the plan remain the same. This plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data, after which the speed reduces to 64 Kbps. The other additional benefits of this plan are JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Of course, there's also the unlimited 5G data offer bundled with the plan. Note that the JioCinema bundled with this plan is not the JioCinema Premium subscription. If you want that, you will have to purchase it separately from JioCinema's platform for Rs 1499.

The Rs 2999 plan is not for everyone. This is because, for many, the question of unlimited 5G data offer will come up. Since you are getting unlimited 5G data, then why not go for a cheaper plan that offers less daily data, but the service validity is still 365 days? However, if you live in an area where Jio's 5G is not present or you are using a 4G phone, then this 2.5GB daily data plan is a great option.