Jio Postpaid Plans that Offer Extra SIMs and Unlimited 5G

Reliance Jio has several postpaid plans on offer for customers. However, there are two plans that come with additional SIMs or additional connections along with unlimited 5G data offer. The unlimited 5G data offer is bundled with every prepaid or postpaid mobile plan of Jio that costs Rs 239 or more. Jio's postpaid mobile plans also come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits and a ton of data. The two plans that we are talking about here cost Rs 399 and Rs 699. These are the plans that you should go for if you are looking to get a family postpaid plan from Jio.

Let's take a look at the benefits of the plans in detail.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Mobile Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan comes with 75GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There are up to 3 family SIMs bundled. Note that for each extra SIM that the customer is taking from Jio, he/she will have to pay Rs 99 additional per month for it. The additional SIM gets 5GB of data per month. The additional benefits of this plan are JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud. To claim the unlimited 5G data offer, the user will have to go to the MyJio app.

Reliance Jio Rs 699 Mobile Postpaid Plan

The Rs 699 mobile postpaid plan from Jio comes with 100GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There are up to 3 family SIMs included and each SIM again comes for Rs 99 per month. The data bundled with the additional SIMs is 5GB per month. The additional benefits of this plan are Netflix (Basic) Amazon Prime Video, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Customers also get the unlimited 5G data offer from Jio with this plan.

Note that with either of the plans, Jio doesn't bundle JioCinema Premium.

