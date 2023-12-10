Jio AirFiber Now Present in 500+ Cities and 25 States

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Jio added four new states to the list of where Jio AirFiber is available. The names of the new states are - Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio's AirFiber service has expanded into several more cities and states.
  • From 21 states, the service is now available in 25 states, covering several new cities and towns.
  • Currently, Jio AirFiber is available in 514 cities.

Reliance Jio's AirFiber service has expanded into several more cities and states. From 21 states, the service is now available in 25 states, covering several new cities and towns. Further, the total number of cities has grown from 494 to 500+. Jio announced AirFiber on September 19, 2023, and in a matter of few months, the service is available in a large number of states and cities, with more locations to be added before the end of 2023.




Currently, Jio AirFiber is available in 514 cities. Let's take a look at the names of the new states which were added. If you want to check all the available plans for Jio AirFiber customers, then you can check out the link below.

Read Here - Jio AirFiber all Available Plans in India

Jio AirFiber: All the States Where it is Available

Jio added four new states to the list of where Jio AirFiber is available. The names of the new states are - Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab.

States where the service was already available are - Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Odisha, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Read More - Jio AirFiber Now Offers Rs 401 Plan, But it is Not a Normal Plan

Note that it is not necessary that if the service is launched in a state, it is launched for every district, town or city. To check whether it is available in your area or not, you can reach out to the customer care team of Jio or just go to the official webpage of Jio AirFiber inside jio.com.

Jio AirFiber uses Reliance Jio's 5G network to offer a high-speed broadband experience to customers. It is much like JioFiber, but the technology used here is different.

If you are confused about what to use, JioFiber or Jio AirFiber, then read this - JioFiber or Jio AirFiber: What Should You Choose.

