Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all the Plans

Reliance Jio has finally launched the Jio AirFiber in India. The telco has introduced the service in only eight cities to start with. But very soon, it will be available in more areas of the country. With the Jio AirFiber, customers will be able to get access to super-high-speed broadband connectivity and a seamless internet experience. Jio AirFiber plans are different from what you get with the JioFiber. With the Jio AirFiber, customers can enhance their entertainment experience as well as power their home's security system (CCTV cameras), cloud PC, IoT (internet of things) products, and more. Let's take a look at all the plans.









Before we look at the plans, here are all the cities where Jio AirFiber is currently available.

Read More - JioFiber Can Help You Replace Your Traditional Set-Top Box

Jio AirFiber Availability in India

Jio AirFiber is only available in eight cities in India for now. These cities are Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Wherever last-mile connectivity can't reach because of challenges for laying fiber, Jio AirFiber can help. Let's move on to the plans.

Read More - Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Available at Lower Price, But You Have to Do This

Jio AirFiber Plans in India

Note that the plans of Jio AirFiber are different from that of JioFiber. There are two categories of plans. The first one is Jio AirFiber Max and the second one is vanilla Jio AirFiber. Let's take a look at these plans.

Jio AirFiber Max Plans:

There are three Jio AirFiber Max plans. These plans cost Rs 1499, Rs 2499, and Rs 3999.

With the Rs 1499 plan, users will get 300 Mbps of speed while with the Rs 2499 plan, the speed bumps up to 500 Mbps. With the Rs 3999 plan, users get 1000 Mbps speed. With all three plans, users get access to 550+ digital channels and 14 OTT apps + Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium.

The company will provide the router, 4K Set-Top Box and a Voice Active Remote. All of these plans offer unlimited data.

Jio AirFiber Plans:

There are three Jio AirFiber plans. These plans cost Rs 599, Rs 899, and Rs 1199.

The Rs 599 plan offers 30 Mbps of speed while the Rs 899 and Rs 1199 plans come with 100 Mbps of speed. With all the plans, users get unlimited data.

With the Rs 599 plan, users get 550+ digital channels and 14 OTT app subscriptions for free. At the same time, the Rs 899 and Rs 1199 plans come with 550+ digital channels along with Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium.

All of these plans are available in 6 and 12-month options. Note that the Jio AirFiber Max plans will be available in select areas only. Users going for the 12-month plan would see the installation charge of Rs 1000 being waived.

How to Book Jio AirFiber Connection?

To book Jio AirFiber, users will have to give a call at 60008-60008 or visit the official website of Jio.