Magyar Telekom and Hungarian Government Renew Commitment to Digital Transformation

Magyar Telekom and the Hungarian Government have signed a Joint Declaration reaffirming their commitment to collaborate on Hungary's digital transformation. The agreement focuses on infrastructure development, tax abolishment, corporate goals, support for businesses, education, and research.

Highlights

  • Magyar Telekom has increased its outdoor 5G coverage to reach population coverage of 60 percent.
  • The government has announced its intention to abolish the utility tax imposed on telecommunications service providers starting in January 2024.
  • Magyar Telekom aims to play a pivotal role in Hungary's digital development.

Magyar Telekom and the Government of Hungary have signed a Joint Declaration reaffirming their commitment to collaborate on Hungary's digital transformation. The joint declaration, signed last week, affirms their ongoing long-term cooperation to promote the development of digital infrastructure in alignment with the National Digitalisation Strategy.

Also Read: WindTre TDD 5G Network Reaches 70 Percent Population Coverage in Italy




Digital Transformation

According to the statement, the parties have expressed their dedication to advancing Hungary's digital transformation as a shared objective. They believe that digitalization is crucial for the country's growth and development.

Infrastructure Development

As part of its mobile network modernisation program, Magyar Telekom said it has increased its outdoor 5G coverage to reach population coverage of 60 percent as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Magyar Telekom Expands 5G Coverage to 60 Percent of Hungarian Population

Magyar Telekom said it plans to promote the sustainable development of fixed and mobile infrastructure, aiming to contribute to the EU's digital decade program and achieve the 2030 digitalization goals set out in the National Digitalization Strategy.

This includes expanding gigabit access for households and businesses. Magyar Telekom has already provided gigabit speeds to more than 3.5 million homes and businesses and plans to extend this to an additional 1 million households by 2027. They also aim to increase outdoor 5G coverage to nearly 99 percent of the population by 2026.

Tax Abolishment

In support of Hungary's digital transformation, the government has announced its intention to abolish the utility tax imposed on telecommunications service providers starting in January 2024, and the additional telecommunications tax from January 2025. This tax relief is aimed at encouraging investment in digital infrastructure.

Corporate Goals

Magyar Telekom said it aims to play a pivotal role in Hungary's digital development, making the benefits of the digital world accessible to the population, businesses, and large companies. They plan to achieve this through investments, networking, and education, aligning with the government's goals.

Support for Businesses

The partnership also focuses on supporting the integration of digital technology for Hungarian micro, small, and medium-sized companies. They plan to encourage the development and adoption of digital solutions, including cloud-based services, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, to enhance business efficiency.

Also Read: 4iG Successfully Completes Vodafone Hungary Takeover

Education and Research

Telekom further said it is committed to supporting research, development, and innovation activities in Hungarian educational institutions and research centres. They aim to collaborate with higher education institutions in Hungary and provide automated solutions for industrial companies operating on 4G/5G technology.

Overall, this Joint Declaration reflects the commitment from both the government and Magyar Telekom to drive digitalisation in the country.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

