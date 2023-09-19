India to Get First 5G Phone Under Rs 10000 Soon

To boost the presence of 5G, the smartphone ecosystem in India needs to evolve. There is a need for more affordable 5G phones so that people with low-income levels also get an option for a 5G phone. Currently, there's no 5G phone in the country that is available for under Rs 10000. However, that is going to change soon. This is because, by the end of this month, we might get to see a new 5G phone launching under Rs 10000. The brand that will launch it is iTel.









Here's what we know about it.

Read More - OnePlus Pad Go India Launch Date Confirmed

iTel P55 5G Launch Soon in India

As per a report from 91mobiles, iTel P55 is soon going to launch in India. It is estimated to cost under Rs 10,000. The phone's launch is scheduled for later this month. iTel is known for bringing phones that are mostly priced at entry level. The company has even released a teaser image for the phone.

Read More - Apple Making iPhone 15 Locally, Yet Prices Don’t Go Down

The teaser image shows that the phone is 5G branded and has a triple-camera system at the rear. The power button as well as the volume rockers appear to be on the right side of the body. At this point, not much is known about the device. However, the launch is pretty close and it seems to be the perfect timing as the festive season is nearby when people usually look to upgrade their phones.

The iTel P55 would serve as a great option for users who are looking to get an affordable 5G phone to experience the 5G networks in India. Most of the country already has live 5G networks from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel who are looking to roll out the next-generation mobile networks at a record pace.