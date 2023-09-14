Apple Making iPhone 15 Locally, Yet Prices Don’t Go Down

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

If the iPhone 15 is an expensive device for consumers, they can go for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 which will receive huge price cuts during the festive sales coming around Dussehra and Diwali.

Highlights

  • Apple is making the new iPhone 15, which is the most affordable device in the iPhone 15 series, locally in India.
  • Indian customers will likely be shipped the 'Made in India' iPhone 15 when they order one after the pre-orders start on September 15, 2023.
  • Despite making the iPhone 15 locally, Indian customers don't see any price reduction.

Apple is making the new iPhone 15, which is the most affordable device in the iPhone 15 series, locally in India. Indian customers will likely be shipped the 'Made in India' iPhone 15 when they order one after the pre-orders start on September 15, 2023. Despite making the iPhone 15 locally, Indian customers don't see any price reduction. This is mostly because Apple is assembling the product here in India rather than making its components from scratch. The components still need to be brought from outside.




Along with the iPhone 15, Apple will start with the iPhone 15 Plus local product next month. The Plus model just has a bigger screen and a larger battery. The iPhone 15 starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. This is the same price range where the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 started.

If the iPhone 15 is an expensive device for consumers, they can go for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 which will receive huge price cuts during the festive sales coming around Dussehra and Diwali. Apple is still not making the "Pro" iPhone models in India. Apple has been assembling iPhones in India for several years now.

In the coming years, Apple is looking to shift more of its production capacity from China to India and Vietnam. Due to political tensions, Apple doesn't want to rely on China heavily. The company has already started making moves to take out its product from the Chinese lands and invest more in the Indian market.

The real question is when will Apple also start sourcing the components locally. That is when the company can think of reducing prices for the Indian market. The iPhone 15 is being assembled at the Foxconn plant of Apple. This is the first time that Apple is assembling iPhones in India at the launch time itself.

However, since the production capacity is limited in India, some of the iPhone 15 will still be imported from China to be sold in India.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

