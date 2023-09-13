iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Features and Prices for India

On September 12, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series for the global market. The new iPhone 15 series is going to be available soon in India as pre-orders go live in a matter of days. The pricing for India and the other global markets is different as always. Not just the pricing, but as usual, there will be some features of the iPhone 15 that Indian users won't be able to enjoy. Regardless, the iPhone 15 series looks like a beast as it introduces many firsts for the iPhones. Let's dive deep into what you get with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro along with their pricing.









iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Pricing in India

The iPhone 15 will be available in different storages - 128GB (Rs 79,900); 256GB (Rs 89,900); and 512GB (Rs 1,09,900).

The iPhone 15 Plus will be available in the following variants - 128GB (Rs 89,900); 256GB (Rs 99,900); and 512GB (Rs 1,19,900).

Both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone Plus will be available in Pink, Blue, Yellow, Green, and Black colours. They will be available for pre-orders from 5:30 PM on September 15 and will go on first sale from September 22, 2023.

The iPhone 15 Pro will be available in the following variants - 128GB ( Rs 1,34,900); 256GB (1,44,900); 512GB (Rs 1,64,900); and 1TB (Rs 1,84,900).

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in the following variants - 256GB (Rs 1,59,900); 512GB (Rs 1,79,900); and 1TB (Rs 1,99,900).

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, Black Titanium, and White Titanium colour options. They will go on pre-order from 5:30 PM on September 15, 2023, and will be available in the market from September 22, 2023.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Features and Specifications

Both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are available in two sizes: 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. The larger 6.7-inch models are called the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple has introduced the Dynamic Island to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 has a Super Retina XDR display with peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits and outdoors, the peak brightness can touch up to 2000 nits.

The camera system of the iPhone 15 has received an upgrade. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus come with a 48MP main camera, a huge upgrade from the 12MP main camera on the iPhone 14. Apple has also introduced next-generation portraits on the iPhone 15 that will enable the user to capture images in sharper detail and more vivid colours. Users will be able to take portrait photos without having the need to switch to the Portrait Mode.

Further, Apple has introduced the Type-C port for the iPhone 15 (USB 2.0) and iPhone 15 Pro (USB 3.0). The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic while the iPhone 15 Pro models feature the new A17 Bionic chip. The A17 Bionic chip is built on a 3nm process and brings ray tracing to the table, allowing users to have a next-gen gaming experience.

One of the advancements is also the arrival of the second-gen UltraWide Band chip, which will enable precision tracking for two iPhones having the same chip inside them.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a Titanium build, which makes the iPhones lighter and stronger. The iPhone 15 Pro models feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with an advanced 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP Telephoto Camera (up to 5x), and a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera. Apple said that the iPhone 15 Pro models can also shoot Spatial Video. This type of video would be playable on the Apple Vision Pro, which has been announced for early 2024 by Apple.

The iPhone 15 Pro models have support for the Always-on-Display feature and 120Hz refresh rate support (which Apple calls ProMotion Display). Apple has replaced the single-function switch used for changing the phone settings between ring and silent with an all-new Action Button that can be customised by the users to get quick access to the camera or flashlight, focus modes, activate voice memos, and more.

Some features such as the Satellite Connectivity and Crash Detection are not very useful for Indian users at the moment. But maybe in the future, hopefully, they can find an integration into the Indian market as well!

The iPhone 15 Pro Models have received many more upgrades in the camera department. We will discuss that separately. For now, this is all. What do you think about the pricing and the features of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro?