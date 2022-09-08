iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Launched in India

Apple has just launched the iPhone 14 series in India. The new models include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models are powered by the latest generation A16 Bionic chips, while the non-Pro models will run on the previous generation A15 Bionic sensor. One of the biggest upgrades is in the camera system, where Apple says it has used the Photonic Engine, which will dramatically improve the low-light images and videos captured by the iPhone 14 series by up to two times when compared with the iPhone 13 series. Let's dive into all of these products in detail.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Pricing in India

The iPhone 14 series will be available for the following prices in India:

a) iPhone 14 - Rs 79,900 (128GB), Rs 89,900 (256GB) and Rs 1,09,900 (512GB)

b) iPhone 14 Plus - Rs 89,900 (128GB), Rs 99,900 (256GB) and Rs 1,19,900 (512GB)

c) iPhone 14 Pro - Rs 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs 1,39,900 (256GB), Rs 1,59,900 (512GB), and Rs 1,79,900 (1TB)

d) iPhone 14 Pro Max - Rs 1,39,900 (128GB), Rs 1,49,900 (256GB), Rs 1,69,900 (512GB) and Rs 1,89,900 (1TB)

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Specifications

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with the same set of specifications. The only difference between the two devices is that the iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch display. Both the devices have Super Retina XDR display, but there's no ProMotion technology, meaning no 120Hz refresh rate support, which is slightly disappointing.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. This time, the front camera sensor has support for TrueDepth autofocus, which will definitely improve the selfies and video calls you experience with the iPhone 14 series. Apple said that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus would be powered by the previous generation A15 Bionic. Both devices will come with up to 26 hours of video playback, which is decent and a huge upgrade over the iPhone 13 series. Again, you will have to purchase the charger separately. The iPhone 14 series now come with Emergency SOS support via satellites along with car crash detection. These two new safety features are currently only in the iPhone 14 devices.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications

Again, both the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max have the exact same specifications. The difference between the devices is only the screen size, where the iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 14 Pro has a Super Retina XDR display with support for ProMotion technology (120Hz refresh rate) and Always-on-Display (AoD). Further, the new notch system has enabled Apple to offer Dynamic Island to the iPhone 14 Pro models, which would be a completely new way for consumers to interact with the iPhones.

The Pro models also come with Emergency SOS support via satellites along with car crash detection. It has a triple camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The iPhone 14 Pro models will also have a TrueDepth front camera with autofocus. The iPhone 14 is said to support 29 hours of video playback, which again is impressive. It is powered by the new generation A16 Bionic sensor.

Note that all the iPhone 14 series devices are 5G supportive.