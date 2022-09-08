Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE Announced for India

Apple has announced the world-class Apple Watch Ultra for customers globally, including in India. It is the most powerful smartwatch ever created by Apple and would definitely leave a hole in your pocket should you decide to buy one. The concept of the Apple Watch Ultra is to deliver something extra to sports enthusiasts and athletes. With this new smartwatch, Apple has bumped up every spec you will see in the Apple Watch Series 8, which is no short of an exception either.

Apple Watch Series 8 looks like a massive upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 7. It has multiple new security features and enhanced capabilities for tracking menstrual health for women. With the watchOS 9, the Apple Watch Series 8 experience for customers will be something that has never been seen before. Then there's the affordable Apple Watch SE 2022. It brings the best of the Apple Watch at the most affordable price for consumers. Let's take a look at each product and their prices in India.

Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE India Price

Apple Watch Ultra will be available in India starting at Rs 89,900. Users in India can pre-order the smartwatch today, and it will be available in stores starting September 23, 2022.

Apple Watch Series 8 will start in India at Rs 45,900, and the Apple Watch SE will start at Rs 29,900. Both these smartwatches are now available for pre-order and will go on sale from September 16.

Note that watchOS 9 will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later on September 12 and requires iOS 16.

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra comes with a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal and has the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display ever. It has three bands - Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band. The brightness of the Apple Watch Ultra is up to 2000 nits - 2x brighter than any Apple Watch display.

The Apple Watch Ultra has three built-in microphones for significantly improving sound and quality in voice calls. The new bands of the Watch Ultra are designed specifically keeping in mind the outdoors and the needs of athletes, explorers, and water sports users. It is equipped with dual-frequency GPS, which integrates both L1 and the latest frequency L5, plus new positioning algorithms for accurate tracking. It is powered by watchOS 9, which brings the best software support to the Apple Watch. It can run up to 36 hours on a single charge.

Apple Watch Ultra is WR100 certified along with EN 13319 certification to make it safe for users who wear it while engaging in water sports. Scuba divers can also use the Apple Watch Ultra for up to 40 meters inside the water with the new Oceanic+ app. It also has car crash detection support along with everything best that an Apple Watch has to offer. It is safe to say that there's no other smartwatch-like Apple Watch Ultra, in the world market right now. You can get more details about the Apple Watch Ultra on Apple's website.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 will come with support for enhanced tracking of women's menstrual health. The Watch Series 8 has new innovative temperature-sensing capabilities that give women further insights into their health. With the iOS 16 and watchOS 9, tracking of the menstrual cycle for women will become even more accurate.

Again, it has car crash detection, just like the iPhone 14 series. The Apple Watch Series 8 will be able to run up to 36 hours under low power mode and 18 hours under the normal performance mode. With watchOS 9, Apple Watch Series 8 will bring consumers an exciting new experience with sleep tracking and more.

Apple Watch SE 2022

The Apple Watch SE 2022 is the most affordable Apple Watch, announced on Wednesday. It is basically an option for consumers who don't have a very large budget yet want the power of an Apple Watch on their wrist. It is powered by the same processor as the one you will see on the Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra. The new Apple Watch SE also comes with the car crash detection feature.

You can get to know more about these smartwatches by going to the official website of Apple.