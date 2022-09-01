Apple iPhone 14 Series, Watch Series 8 India Launch Time

Apple is likely going to launch the iPhone 14 series during the launch event. Along with that, Apple is expected to bring to life the Watch Series 8, which is also anticipated to come with a Pro model this time.

If you are an Apple fan, you might definitely be looking forward to the Apple events that happen throughout the year. But there's one event every year that no Apple fan would want to miss out on. It is the new iPhone series launch event which takes place in September mostly. This year as well, Apple has announced a new event for September. This event has been confirmed for September 7, 2022. But the timing of the event for every country would differ because of the different time zones. If you are living in India and want to watch the iPhone 14 series as well as Apple Watch Series 8 launch event, this is the timing you should know.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch Time in India

The launch is hardly a week away now. The iPhone 14 series launch event is called 'Far Out' and will start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Users can watch the live stream of the event on any smart device with YouTube (Apple's official channel) or the official Apple Events page on Apple's website or on the Apple TV app.

What All Products Would Apple Launch During the Event?

Apple is likely going to launch the iPhone 14 series during the launch event. Along with that, Apple is expected to bring to life the Watch Series 8, which is also anticipated to come with a Pro model this time. Apple's events are mostly one hour plus in length if there are multiple products being launched. To track what's launching during the event, kindly follow TelecomTalk on its social media profiles as well as the website.

Apple is expected to bring several improvements to the iPhone 14 series, starting with the removal of the notch from the Pro models and faster-charging support. Apple fans might also get to see the support for satellite connectivity.

