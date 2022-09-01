Top South Indian Films to Premiere on OTT This Week

It is the debut film of famous Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan. The film was announced in May 2019 but due to Covid-19, got delayed.

  • The frames of the film are just like some classical art taking place in a theatrical background.
  • The shoot of the film wrapped up in June 2018 but due to some reasons, its theatrical release got postponed.
  • My Dear Bootham is the story of a Genie who appears to help out a child and later builds a great bond with him.

A lot of big-budget south Indian films made it to theatres and OTT platforms last month. The same is going to happen in September as well. We have a list of a few south Indian films that are going to premiere in theatres as well as OTTs. Let's take a look.

Cobra is an Indian Tamil action thriller film released on August 31, 2022. The film stars Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty, along with many others, and has been directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. It is the debut film of famous Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan. The film was announced in May 2019, but due to COVID-19, got delayed. It has received 9.2 ratings on IMDb.

2- Natchathiram Nagargiradhu

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is a Tamil romantic musical film starring Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, and others. The film was released on August 31, 2022, and has received a lot of love from the audience. The frames of the film are just like some classical art taking place in a theatrical background. The film has been directed by P.A. Ranjith, and the music direction has been done by Tenma.

3- Kaatteri

Directed by Deekay, Kaatteri is a Tamil horror comedy film. The film starring Sonam Bajwa, Aathmika, Vaibhav Reddy, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, alongside others, is produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja. The shoot of film wrapped up in June 2018, but due to some reasons, its theatrical release got postponed. The film was officially released in theatres on August 5, 2022, and has received 7.6 ratings on IMDb. The film will premiere on Netflix on September 2, 2022.

4- My Dear Bootham

Starring the legendary Prabhu Deva, My Dear Bootham is the story of a Genie who appears to help out a child and later builds a great bond with him. Directed by N. Ragavan, this film was released on July 15, 2022. This film has received 6.6 ratings on IMDb and is available on ZEE5.

