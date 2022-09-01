ACT Fibernet has Increased Speed of Broadband Plans While Keeping the Cost Same

All of the plans leaving the ACT Thunder, which offers 450 Mbps of speed for Rs 1529 and the 1 Gbps plans, will now come with higher speeds for the same cost. The data offered by the plans remain unchanged. So now, the base plan from ACT Fibernet in Chennai will offer consumers 50 Mbps speed instead of 40 Mbps.

ACT Fibernet, one of the largest non-telco internet service providers (ISP) in India, has announced that it would be increasing the speed of its broadband plans without increasing their cost for the consumers. In simple words, ACT will keep the cost of its broadband plans the same for the users but will offer higher speeds. This is a positive turnaround for the consumers/customers of the ISP. Note that this change will only be there for the customers of Chennai. Take a look at the plans below.

ACT Broadband Plans Which Will Offer Higher Speeds to Consumers

ACT Broadband

All of the plans leaving the ACT Thunder, which offers 450 Mbps of speed for Rs 1529 and the 1 Gbps plans, will now come with higher speeds for the same cost. The data offered by the plans remain unchanged. So now, the base plan from ACT Fibernet in Chennai will offer consumers 50 Mbps speed instead of 40 Mbps.

“We believe in empowering our customers with exceptional internet experience. Keeping that in mind, we have upgraded our plans to offer the best speed and unlimited data across Chennai. Since most of our customers rely on broadband for their daily schedules, it is important to provide them with a superior network and more speeds to make their day seamless.” said Mr Sandeep Gupta, COO, ACT Fibernet, speaking on the announcement of the upgrade.

ACT Fibernet is present in multiple areas of India and is a well-recognised ISP. The company offers several broadband plans at non-uniform prices across different circles. To request an ACT Fibernet connection, customers can go to the company's website or just call the customer care number.

