Nxtra by Airtel Announces New Large Data Center in Chennai

Nxtra by Airtel has announced the launch of a new large data center in Chennai. It is worth noting that this marks the arrival of Nxtra by Airtel’s third large data center in Chennai. It is a hyperscale 38 MW LEED-certified facility spread over 270,000 square feet. According to a release from the company, the new state-of-the-art facility is integrated with Airtel’s global submarine cable network. It will help Nxtra by Airtel in providing an end-to-end secure connectivity solution to hyperscalers.

Chennai Has Potential to Become a Regional Data Center Hub for South Asia

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business, said Chennai, due to its strategic location and access to cable landing stations, has the opportunity and the potential to become the regional data center hub for South Asia. Chitkara noted that Nxtra by Airtel is already serving global and large Indian customers from Chennai and said that Nxtra would keep investing in the city to expand operations there. Chitkara also thanked the state government for availing an enabling environment and infrastructure support for doing business.

With the announcement of the new large data center, Nxtra by Airtel now operates the largest data center network in the country, which includes 120 small data centers and 11 hyperscale centers.

Since the arrival of 5G is not far, the demand for data centers is going to increase rapidly. More and more businesses and platforms are looking towards taking activities online, which will require a robust network of data centers across India. To serve the growing demand for data centres in India, Nxtra by Airtel has promised that it will invest over Rs 5,000 crore by 2025 for increasing its capacity by three times to over 400 MW. Further, the company is looking to invest in green energy sources so that at least 50% of its operations are running on renewable energy sources.