Soundcore Launches Life Q Series Headphones In India

Soundcore is a homegrown brand that is specialised in audio technology. Today, the company has launched a couple of headphones under the Life Q series. The newly launched headphones are the Life Q30 and Life Q35. These accessories feature hybrid active noise cancellation, customisations for listening to music without comprising on the battery life, and the signature Soundcore audio quality.

Soundcore Life Q Series Headphones Price

The Soundcore headphones are available on the e-commerce retailer Flipkart alongside 18 months of warranty. Detailing the pricing, the Soundcore Life Q30 is priced at Rs 7,999 and the Life Q35 is priced relatively higher at Rs 9,999. The Life Q30 is available in a single Black colour variant while the Life Q35 is available in Pink.

Soundcore Life Q30, Life Q35 Features

The Soundcore Life Q series headphones feature an ergonomic design and are fitted with memory foam headbands and ear cups. The frame of these headphones is lightweight, thereby making them suit the everyday needs of users. The ear cups can be adjusted by a maximum of 15-degree that gives a secure fit.

With LDAC technology, the Soundcore Life Q35 ensures that 3x more data is transmitted than standard Bluetooth codecs. It ensures lossless transfer in the music. Both these headphones feature 40mm silk diaphragm drivers that will deliver Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified sound. It will ensure that there is deep bass, no distortion and other aspects.

Talking about hybrid ANC, these headphones from Soundcore feature four microphones that will filter noises such as airplane engines, traffic, and more in order to deliver a pure listening experience. The multi-code ANC supports Transport, Outdoor and Indoor options for the right level of active noise cancellation based on the surrounding.

For a personalised experience, the Soundcore app enables EQ settings and chooses from as many as 22 presets. Also, there is a 2-mic AI uplink noise-cancelling technology for an optimised voice output without unwanted background noise. With the ANC mode turned on, the battery life of these headphones will be 40 hours while it will be a whopping 60 hours with the feature turned off. On charging these headphones for five minutes, users will get four hours of listening time. Moreover, there is Fast NFC pairing, Wearing Detection and other features.