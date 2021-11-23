WhatsApp Rolls Out Safety Features for Users

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is hitting the tech headlines every other day as it launches or tests new features for its users. In a recent development, the company has rolled out two new features that will ensure the safety of users in India. The talk is about the new Flash Calls and Message Level Reporting features. Both these new additions are touted to provide better security and control over the app.

WhatsApp Gets New Features

Firstly, the WhatsApp Flash Calls feature is available for new users of the instant messaging service with an Android device or those who change their devices quite often. While they install the app for the first time or reinstall it on their new device, it will prompt users to verify the phone number via an SMS. Instead, the Flash Calls feature will do the same via an automated call. As per the company, this is a safer option as it takes place within the app.

On the other hand, the Message Level Reporting feature will let users report a specific message that they have received on the instant messaging platform. They can report a specific message by a long-press on the same and either blocking or reporting the user.

Other New WhatsApp Features

Notably, these features on WhatsApp have been rolled out after the privacy-centric feature. Recently, the app gave control to the users to let them choose who can view their profile photo, status, and last seen. With the new feature, they can block some contacts from viewing these aspects.

WhatsApp rolled out a new beta update with version 2.21.24.8 for its Android users with yet another new feature called Reaction Notifications. Notably, this feature was under development for quite some time. As its name indicates, this feature lets users react to messages the same way they do to comments and posts on the Facebook app.

Earlier this feature was developed for the iOS beta version of the app and now it has been rolled out to Android users. We can expect the same to be a part of the stable version via a future update, thereby letting all users get the reaction notifications feature.