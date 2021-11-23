Vodafone Idea Advance Recharge or Multi Recharge Facility Details

Like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) also announced a prepaid tariff hike a few hours back. The cash-strapped telco is looking to improve its average revenue per user (ARPU) figure as soon as possible. This tariff hike will certainly make the investors happy. However, consumers will not feel any love for the said move any time soon. Regardless, consumers can recharge with unlimited prepaid plans in advance at the current rates and avoid spending extra when the tariff hikes have kicked in. Here’s everything you should know about the Vodafone Idea advance recharge or multi-recharge facility.

Vodafone Idea Advance Recharge/Multi Recharge Facility

Vodafone Idea (Vi) told TelecomTalk that users can recharge in advance with the unlimited data plans they are currently using. However, it is still unclear how many advance recharges a user can make. One of the trusted TelecomTalk community members, Faraz, has pointed that Vi allows advance recharges up to three times on the Rs 449 plan.

So, for example, if you are on the Rs 449 plan currently, you can recharge with this very plan up to three times in advance. The validity of the new plans will only start once your current plan expires. The benefits should also remain the same.

However, note that the information - “users can recharge up to three times in advance”, is unverified. So it would be better to proceed with caution and talk to the customer care team before you go ahead with the recharge. This is because while the Rs 449 plan might be available for advance recharge up to three times, the other plans with longer validities might have different advance recharge rules in place.

Vodafone Idea is not increasing the price of every prepaid plan available, but many of the major and popular plans will see their price going up. If you want to know which Vodafone Idea prepaid plans are going to be affected due to the tariff hikes and more details - click here.