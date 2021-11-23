Google Assistant, Search, Google Pay Rolling India Exclusive Features

At the recently held seventh edition of the Google for India conference, Google announced an array of features for its products. The special thing about these features for its select products is that they will be exclusive to India. We are talking about Google products including Google Assistant, Google Search, and Google Pay. To know more about these features, keep reading ahead.

Google Assistant for Cowin vaccine booking

Google Assistant will now provide end-to-end assistance for vaccination booking on the Cowin website. By integrating with eight Indian languages in addition to English, Google has made this feature truly ready for Indians. According to Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior Vice President of Google India, voice queries are used twice the global average in India. “Many users are comfortable talking to it,” he said. Google Assistant will work in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali and Hindi besides English. The feature is expected to be out at the beginning of 2022.

Local language support for Google Search

Another addition is in Google Search, where it will now show results in the user’s local language. One added benefit to this feature is that it will show the pages in the user’s local languages, even if the original content is in English. Google is using advanced machine learning techniques to enhance its translation features.

To further extend its voice-driven experience, Google brings the facility to hear search results aloud. A button shown on the search results page will facilitate this feature. Google Search enables reading in Hinglish, Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi and Tamil.

My Shop, Bill Spilt, Hinglish language support and Voice-based entry for Google Pay

Google Pay is the next to have revamped features. As many people use Hinglish for day-to-day conversations, Google Pay now allows setting Hinglish for the app’s language settings. Under the personal tab of Google Pay, the user can change the language setting.

Voice input for entering bank account numbers is another feature to be rolled out in Google Pay. With this feature, the users can read the account number in Hindi or English to enter the account number. There is also a bill split feature that will help users to split and settle shared expenses.

Finally, Google is rolling out the MyShop feature for entrepreneurs and small business owners. The feature will allow the shop owners to quickly set up a shop online by adding images, descriptions and prices of their products in seconds. They can share the link through the business profiles.

All Google Pay features are expected to go live in the upcoming months.

The tech giant is enhancing its Android and will be expanding its team across India.