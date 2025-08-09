Govt Asks BSNL to Improve Quality of Service in Four Circles

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been asked to improve quality of service in four circles - MP & West, UP, Bihar, and Bengal. Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, on Friday asked the state-run telecom operator to resolve the power issues that its towers face. Further, to boost business, the minister also reviewed the marketing strategies that BSNL is employing.









"Reviewed @BSNLCorporate performance of UP, Bihar, MP & West Bengal circles today. Emphasised improving quality of service, resolving tower power issues, timely rectification of fibre cuts, and adopting innovative, locally-suited sales & marketing strategies to strengthen BSNL's footprint," Pemmasani said on X (formerly Twitter).

While BSNL is rolling out 4G, it needs to improve marketing and also improve the quality of services to retain existing users and be able to add new high-paying customers. The telecom minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that BSNL should focus on growing its mobile services revenue by 50% in FY26. Along with this, Scindia had asked the state-run telco to boost enterprise revenues too.

BSNL had roped in Boston Consulting Group (BCG), an American-consultancy firm, to help with strategising for the future and roll out new services too.