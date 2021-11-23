Samsung Swoops in at 2nd Position as it Witnessed High Sales of Smartwatches in Q3 of 2021

As per the recent data, smartwatch shipment across the globe witnessed a significant surge of around 16% year-on-year basis in the third quarter of 2021. The tech giant Samsung had a successful quarter, credit to its Galaxy Watch 4 series, which helped the company to close the gap from Apple. Some other brands, such as Amazfit, saw a slight surge in their market share, while Huawei saw a huge decline in its smartwatch market share year-on-year basis.

The Current Statistics

According to the recent reports, Apple remained on the top of the chart in the third quarter of 2021 by controlling 21.8% of the market. However, the Cupertino-based giant saw a 10% drop in its shares in the past year as the company delayed the launch of its Watch 7 Series. Samsung, on the other hand, had its best quarter in terms of shipment, all thanks to its Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the company even managed to swoop into second place in market share by replacing Huawei and claiming about 14.4% of the total share.

Sujeong Lim, who is a Senior Analyst, said in a statement that the company performed much better than what was expected in the third quarter of 2021. However, they were expecting Galaxy Watch 4 series to perform even more. Around 60% of the total sales were made in North America and Europe, where the demand for mid-price range and high price range devices were high. Samsung will also be looking to launch a more affordable watch series in the coming years to compete in the fast-growing Asian market.

Smartphone Market in India Sees a Decline

In related news, the smartphone industry in India has faced a 2% decline in annual shipment and reached over 52 million units sold in the third quarter of 2021. The decline in sales can be the consequence of the surge in demand during last year while the pandemic had hit the country. In simpler words, consumer demand outweighed the supply due to high pent-up demand. Shortage of components around the globe has also forced makers to stock up for the coming festive season. However, the online channels showed resiliency and witnessed the best quarter in terms of shipment.