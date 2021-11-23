OnePlus 9RT India Launch Might be Very Near, Here’s Why

The recent development of events suggests a sooner launch of the OnePlus 9RT in the Indian market. The news comes in as prior to its launch, the device was spotted in an Amazon advertisement on Google Search results by a tipster. The device has been recently witnessed at Google Supported Devices List and Google Play Listing website which hints towards the launch of the device is on the horizon. The original OnePlus 9RT device was launched in China in the month of October and it is expected that it will see its India launch as the OnePlus RT moniker variant.

Details About the Device – Specifications and Price

The country’s one of the known tipsters Mukul Sharma was the first to notice Amazon’s advertisement of the OnePlus RT on Google Search results. Although there’s no listing of the device on the seller’s website it is quite safe to assume that Amazon will be the company to launch the OnePlus 9RT as the OnePlus RT in India’s domestic market. However, there hasn’t been any official announcement by the Oppo-backed smartphone manufacturer regarding the launch of the OnePlus RT in India.

The OnePlus 9RT in China came with a display featuring 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset and will have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The camera module on the handset features a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. OnePlus 9RT features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie shooter as well. The storage space offered by the device is 256GB of UFS 3.1. The handset will also be backed by a powerful 4500mAh dual-cell battery and will support Warp Charge 65T fast charging technology.

The price tag of the OnePlus 9RT launched in China was fixed at CNY 3,299 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 38,600 for its base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space. The other model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space was priced at CNY 3,499 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 40,900.