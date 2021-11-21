Moto G200 Might Launch in India in December with Snapdragon 888+

Earlier, it was reported that Motorola has announced that it will be coming up with a bunch of new smartphones which will be a part of the new Moto G-series. The new devices that would be launched by Motorola include Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31. Reports suggested that G71, G51 and G41 phones were to be released in India, however, a recent rumour hints towards the launch of Moto G200 in India as well.

The rumours were first initiated by the tipster Debayan Roy who had earlier predicted the launch of Moto G200 on his Twitter profile, stating that the device may launch on November 30. However, in the following tweet which he tweeted recently, he speculated that the launch of the device has been delayed and will now launch somewhere in the first half of December. It is yet to be seen, however, that whether the Moto G200 series will have a moniker or the edge branding.

Moto G200 Specifications and Price

The Moto G200 smartphone has already been launched by the Lenovo owned company in the European Markets. The device comes with a display featuring 6.8-inch LCD FHD+ and has a 144Hz refresh rate. It has HDR10 and DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage as well. The device operates on Android 11 out-of-the-box and has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ chipset by Qualcomm.

The camera module of the G200 features a triple camera setup at the back that consists of a 108MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth camera sensor. On the front of the device is a 16MP selfie camera and the device has a punch hole design.

The Moto G200 is backed by a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports a 33W fast charge technology and is also IP52 rated, which means it is water-resistant. The colour options of the device will include Glacier Green and Stellar Blue among others. The Moto G200 in Europe is priced at EUR 449 which amounts to around Rs 37,500. Moreover, the smartphone will also be available in Latin America for sale.