Airtel Prepaid Plans in the Range of Rs 300-Rs 500 for You

Airtel has been one of the key players in the market when it comes to network service providers and is entrusted by a large user base. Especially when it comes to truly unlimited plans, Airtel offers a wide variety of offers that suit a range of customers. From affordable and short-term packs to high-range long-term packs. However, in this article, we are going to have a look at the plans provided by Airtel that fall in the mid-range category of Rs 300- Rs 500 that users can opt for in 2021.

Plan Description and Offers

First on this list is the Rs 349 plan offered by Airtel that comes with truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. Apart from this, users get 2.5GB of data per day which is quite remarkable. The service validity for this plan lasts 28 days. Additionally, users also get access to the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video along with a few other applications offered under Airtel Thanks Benefit.

A quite similar pack is offered by Airtel at Rs 398 and it comes with the same validity period of 28 days. Users even get the same OTT benefits as in the above plan. However, the only difference is that with the Rs 398 pack users get 3GB of data per day for the service period. It is also to be noted that, in both these packs, when users complete their 100 SMS daily limit, Rs 1 will be charged for every SMS after that.

Another plan that Airtel offers is a Rs 379 pack that offers users a total of 6GB of data along with truly unlimited calls and 900 total SMS limit (Max 100 per day). The validity period of this plan is for 84 days and comes with the same subscriptions to OTT platforms and other applications as in the above plans.

Users who are looking for more than a month's service validity pack can go for the Rs 449 plan offered by Airtel which comes with a validity period of 56 days. Along with truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day, customers also get 2GB of data per day. The same access to the OTT platform and applications are valid in this pack as well.

Another unlimited calling plan from Airtel which focuses on high internet data is the Rs 456 plan that comes with a validity period of 60 days. Along with the subscription to the same platforms, users get a total of 50GB of internet data with this pack.

Lastly, just under Rs 500 users get a very attractive pack at Rs 499. The Rs 499 plan comes with a validity period of 28 days and also offers 3GB of data per day to the users. Moreover, along with the above subscriptions that are offered in different packs, this plan also comes with a subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile only plan for users to enjoy.