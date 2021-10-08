Amazon Prime Video Rs 129 Monthly Subscription Is Back

One of the most popular over-the-top (OTT) content platforms in India, Amazon Prime Video has brought back its monthly subscription plan worth Rs 129 in India. The plan was discontinued a few months back because of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) demand for the implementation of an additional factor of authentication (AFA) for processing recurring payments. Due to this rule, Amazon trimmed down its offerings to only two subscription plans in India. These plans were - 3 months and 12 months plan.

Amazon Prime Video Subscription Plans

Amazon Prime Video is now available in three different subscription models. The first one for a month comes for Rs 129, the second one for three months comes for Rs 329, and the third one for a year or 12 months comes for Rs 999.

Note that the Rs 129 monthly plan of Amazon Prime Video can only be purchased through select debit and credit cards. Customers of any or all the banks which have not complied with the RBI’s e-mandate guidelines will not be able to purchase the monthly plan. Because of the new rule, now the recurring payments ask for an additional factor of authentication (AFA) for the transaction to be complete.

This is a good rule for people who forget to cancel their subscriptions at times. The new rule came into place starting October 1, 2021. The plan is already visible on the website of Amazon and can be bought by users holding debit or credit cards from eligible banks.

Further, it is worth remembering that because of the implementation of the new rules, Amazon also had to discontinue its one month free trial for people signing up for the first time. Regardless, the Rs 129 subscription plan is now available on the website of Amazon, and it is great for users who don’t want to enter into a long-term engagement with the corporate’s services.