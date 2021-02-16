How to Use Amazon Prime Video Watch Party Feature?

Amazon has rolled out ample intriguing features to elevate the experience of customers binging on movies and shows in Prime video. Watch Party Feature is one of the best features of the over-the-top (OTT) platform, which allows users to watch movies and shows in realtime with their friends and family members. Also, the feature allows users to chat in between stream. In this article, we will share all the details that you need to know before starting out on Amazon Prime Video Watch Party Feature.

How to Activate Prime Video Watch Party Feature?

To activate Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature, open the app on your desktop and ring up your friends to do the same. Select the desired movie or show which you want to binge with your friends. The Amazon Watch Party Feature will be visible on the title page for movies.

You will also see the option in individual episodes. Click on the icon to start the Watch Party Feature. Once you click on the icon, you will be asked to pick a chat name before the streaming. Click on ‘Create Watch Party’ option to start the streaming.

You will get the option to share the link with up to 100 people. However, you must ensure that people who want access to the Watch Party must have a valid Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Things to Know About Amazon Watch Party Feature

Amazon Watch Party Feature is only rolled out for the desktop version of Prime Video. Other devices such as smartphones, game consoles and media players will not support Amazon Watch Party Feature. Also, the feature is available on desktop browsers Chrome and Firefox. If you are using Internet Explorer or Apple’s Safari, you will not be able to stream shows and movies with your friends using Watch Party Feature.