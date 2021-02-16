Amazon to Start Manufacturing Fire TV Stick in India

Amazon has announced that it will start manufacturing Fire TV Stick soon in India. The e-commerce giant has partnered with Foxconn’s subsidiary, Cloud Network Technology which will start manufacturing the Fire TV Stick in Chennai. The news was announced by SVP and Head of Amazon India, Amit Agarwal, and Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, India. Amazon had already pledged to invest $1 billion to digitise around 10 million small and medium businesses in India and support the central government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. This move would help the company stand on its promises — more details on the story ahead.

Amazon to Manufacture Hundreds of Thousands of Fire TV Stick Every Year in India

Amit Agrawal said that Amazon is ready to manufacture hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick every year in India to cater to its customers’ demands in the country. Further, the move would boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government and contribute directly to the local economy by creating more jobs and enhancing innovation.

The complete production will take place in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Chennai is becoming a popular hub for international manufacturers to produce their products. Foxconn is already building its presence in the state by assembling iPhones and creating jobs for the local people.

Production of Amazon Fire TV Stick locally will help the government in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 2020 is available on Amazon India website for Rs 3,999, and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite 2020 is retailing for Rs 2,999. The product allows users to convert their regular TV into a Smart TV enabling them to watch content from several over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Netflix, and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick can be connected to the TV’s HDMI port and is very easy to set up for almost anyone.