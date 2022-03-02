How Jio Data Loan Works

Reliance Jio had earlier announced the ‘Jio Emergency Data Voucher’ facility. Using this facility, users can get data loans from the company. It is meant for users who don’t have access to money to pay for purchasing data from the telco. There are many 4G data vouchers offered by Reliance Jio. If you are going to purchase one, you will have to pay for it upfront. But in case you need it desperately and don’t have the money to pay for it, you can get it as Jio data loan under the Emergency Data Voucher facility from the company.

The Jio data loan can be taken by going to the MyJio app, logging in with your Jio number, going on the top left menu, selecting Emergency Data Voucher under mobile services, and clicking on proceed. Then select the ‘get emergency data’ option and click on the ‘activate now’ button. Your emergency data will be activated.

How Much Data Will I Get from Jio With the Data Loan Facility?

You will get 2GB of data from Jio under the Jio data loan facility, and its pack value is Rs 25. You can pay this amount later to Jio from your MyJio account. All prepaid users are eligible to apply for the Jio data loan.

How Do I Repay MyJio Data Loan?

To repay the data, log in to your MyJio app and select ‘Emergency Data Vouchers’. After this, click on the proceed button and select ‘Pay’ for emergency data voucher. Any outstanding amount that needs to be paid back to Jio will appear there, and you can make the payment by choosing any online method.

Is Jio Data Loan Free?

Obviously not! As mentioned above, the company charges Rs 25 for 2GB of emergency data, which is reasonable and is the same cost as the prepaid voucher of 2GB 4G data availed to the customers.

What Happens If I Don’t Pay Jio Data Loan?

In case you fail to pay for the Jio data loan, the company won’t offer it to you again until and unless you clear the past dues. Further, if the amount is not paid for a prolonged period, Jio has the right to take legal action against the customer.