All 4G Data Vouchers Offered by Jio, Airtel and Vi

The use of the internet has grown exponentially in the country since the last six years as telecom operators in the country came up with affordable tariff plans. Users now have access to a variety of choices of prepaid plans that are affordable as well. The most commonly used plans are the daily data packs that not only provide unlimited calling but also offer a fixed amount of data each day till the validity of the plan. Users can choose from plans offering 1GB/day to up to 3GB/day. However, in many instances, the daily data limit might not be sufficient for users considering the need for the internet for almost everything from working to consuming content or anything else. For such users who are in need of additional data, the telcos of the country offer 4G data vouchers that provide additional data at a comparatively lower cost. Mentioned below are all the 4G data vouchers offered by the three telcos – Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel.

Jio 4G Data Vouchers

Reliance Jio offers two kinds of additional data packs. The first one is called 4G Data Vouchers that comes with the validity period just as the existing active plan or in simpler words the validity period of these vouchers are the same as the active daily data plan. Jio offers four 4G data vouchers – Rs 15, Rs 25, Rs 61 and Rs 121 that offer 1GB, 2GB, 6GB and 12GB of 4G data respectively.

In addition to this, Jio also offers ‘Work from Home’ packs that also offer additional data and come with a validity period of 30 days. Users can purchase ‘Work from Home’ packs from the official website of the company at a price tag of Rs 181 which offers 30GB of data, at Rs 241 which offers 40GB of data and lastly Rs 301 that provides 50GB of 4G data.

Vodafone Idea Data Packs

Vodafone Idea or Vi is a prominent player in the market and also offers 4G data packs that come with varied validity periods and offer a wide range of additional data. The cheapest plan from Vi comes at Rs 19 that offers 1GB of data for a validity period of 24 hours and come in very handy for users in need of quick data packs. Vi also offers 2GB of data for 21 days at a price tag of Rs 48. Users can also get a total of 3GB of data for 28 days at just Rs 58.

For a price tag of Rs 98 users can get a total of 9GB of data for a validity period of 21 days whereas, for Rs 118, users can get 12GB of data with a validity period of 28 days. In addition to this, Vi offers two work from home plans that offer considerably higher data. For Rs 298, users can get a total of 50GB of data for 28 days. Lastly, users can also get 100GB of total data at Rs 418 that comes with a validity period of 56 days.

Airtel Additional Data Packs

Just like the above two telcos, Airtel offers data packs as well, all of which have the validity period the same as the existing active packs. Moreover, some of the plans from Airtel comes with access to a few added benefits. To start off users can access the Rs 58 plan that offers 3GB of data. The next on the list is the Rs 98 plan that offers 5GB of data and comes with access to Wynk Music Premium. Rs 118 data pack from Airtel offers 12GB on the other hand.

In addition to this, the Rs 108 plan from Airtel offers 6GB of total data but also gives access to the free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video. For Rs 148, users can get 15GB of 4G data that also comes with the added benefit of the Xstream Mobile pack. Airtel also provides a data pack that offers higher 4G data. Rs 301 plan from Airtel gives access to 50GB of 4G data with added benefits of Wynk Music Premium.