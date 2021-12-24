Broadband Plans from Excitel, Tata Sky, Connect to Work from Home in 2022

The consumption of data from home connections has increased manifold in recent times. Whether users use it for streaming, work-from-home or even small businesses, the reliability of seamless Wi-Fi connectivity across multiple devices has increased significantly. Although Internet Service Providers (ISPs) of the country provide a huge variety of broadband plans from low-speed affordable plans to high-end plans offering up to 1 Gbps of speed, most of the time users want an adequate internet speed at a relatively affordable price. Mentioned below are the medium-range plans offered by some of the ISPs that are most suitable to work from home or even home connections.

Plans from Excitel

Excitel uses its European technology to provide a high speed and consistent internet connection for its users. It offers various plans according to the different needs of its consumers. The 100 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations so as to cater to user convenience. The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 100 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 699. Users can also access the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424 and Rs 399 respectively.

Similarly, users can also get the 200 Mbps plan from Excitel at the cost of Rs 799 a month. This plan as well, just as above, is also available for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 732, Rs 572, Rs 545, Rs 471 and Rs 449 respectively. It is to be noted that the 100 Mbps plan for 9 Months and 200 Mbps for 3 months is available only for new subscribers. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.

Tata Sky Broadband

India’s one of the most prominent service provider Tata Sky Broadband also offers exciting plans between the range of 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps. The 100 Mbps plan from Tata Sky broadband comes at a price of Rs 950 per month and users can also get it for Rs 2,700 for three months, Rs 4,500 for six months and Rs 8,400 for a year. On the other hand, the one-month plan of Tata Sky broadband for 150 Mbps plan costs Rs 1,050 to users. The other offers for the 150 Mbps plan include Rs 3,000 for 3 months, Rs 5,100 for six months and Rs 9,600 for a year.

In addition to this, the one-month plan of Tata Sky broadband for 200 Mbps plan costs Rs 1,150 to users. The other offers for the 200 Mbps plan include Rs 3,300 for 3 months, Rs 5,500 for six months and Rs 10,200 for a year. Furthermore, Users also get access to free installation by an expert and a free router band ONT with a Wi-fi Router. These unlimited plans by Tata Sky have a FUP data limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB.

Connect Broadband

Connect Broadband is a popular company that provides FTTH connections in a few of the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. However, the maximum speed provided by the ISP is 100 Mbps but does offer a variety of plans with the same speed connection. Connect broadband offers two unlimited plans at the cost of Rs 699 and Rs 799 offering 100 Mbps of internet speed with unlimited data and calling. However, Rs 799 plan also offers an additional 500 minutes of ISD calling to the US and Canada.

The ISP also offers four additional plans at 100 Mbps that arrive with added OTT benefits and ISD calling service. These plans come at the cost of Rs 901, Rs 1,001, Rs 1,301 and Rs 1,601 and come with the subscription to three, four, six and eight apps respectively. These OTT platforms include the likes of Zee5 Premium, SonyLiv, Eros Now and more. FUP data limit for all these plans is set at 3300GB beyond which the speed reduces to 20 Mbps.