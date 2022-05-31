Jio, ACT, BSNL and More: Value Broadband Plans From Various Service Providers in India

The internet service providers (ISPs) in the country offer a variety of broadband plans for their subscribers ranging from reasonable plans with adequate speed to high-end plans with high-speed internet connectivity. However, there are always some plans that provide value to a wide range of users both in terms of benefits as well as pricing. Mentioned below are some of the value broadband plans from multiple ISPs in the country such as Jio, ACT, BSNL and more along with pack details.

Jio’s Most Popular Broadband Plan

The most popular broadband plan offered by Jio is also its base OTT plan. One of the most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a bestselling plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

Bestseller from BSNL

The state-owned telco BSNL offers a range of plans to its subscribers via Bharat Fiber connection. However, the most popular plan offered by the ISP is a 100 Mbps plan. SuperStar Premium-1 broadband plan from the company provides 100 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 749 a month. The data limit set on the plan is 1000GB beyond which speed is reduced to 5 Mbps. The plan also comes with access to a few OTT platforms such as Sony LIV Premium, Zee5 Premium and more. Moreover, users can get a discount of 90% up to Rs 500 on their first-month rent.

ACT’s 300 Mbps Plan

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru, ACT, offers a ton of broadband plans ranging up to 1 Gbps. However, the most popular plan from the ISP is a 300 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Storm. Users can get the Storm pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 1,185. This plan from the company is truly unlimited and no FUP limit is set. Users can also get free trials to some of the OTT platforms and various add-ons with the pack. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru, and it may vary across the country.

Connect Broadband – 100 Mbps Plan

Connect Broadband is a popular company which provides FTH connections in a few of the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Users can go for a 100 Mbps plan offered by the company which comes at a price tag of Rs 1,301 per month. The plan offers truly unlimited data as well as Local + STD calls. What makes the plan unique is that It comes with access to 8 OTT platforms including the likes of Eros Now, Zee5 Premium and more. Furthermore, the plan also offers free ISD calling of up to 1500 minutes.

Entertainment Pack from Airtel

Airtel has been one of the most prominent players in the market when it comes to providing broadband services. Airtel via its Xstream Fiber connection also offers plans with OTT access starting from the ‘Entertainment’ pack which provides 200 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case include subscriptions to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with Wynk Music. This is also Airtel’s bestselling plan.