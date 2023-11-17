Act Fibernet Launches Four New Entertainment Broadband Plans in Delhi



ACT Fibernet has announced the launch of four new entertainment broadband plans for its users in Delhi, aiming to enhance their digital experience. The newly introduced plans are DELACT Welcome Plus, DELACT Welcome Stream, ACT Platinum Promo, and DELACT Grand. According to ACT Fibernet's official release, these plans are designed to redefine entertainment and connectivity in Delhi, seamlessly integrating popular OTT apps and Live TV channels at no additional cost. Now, let's explore the benefits and pricing of the broadband plans that ACT has introduced for users in Delhi.

ACT Fibernet Entertainment Plans for Delhi Users

ACT Fibernet has introduced four new entertainment combo plans providing access to streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, 300+ Live TV channels, and YuppTV at no additional cost. The ISP stated that these newly launched plans, effective from November 16th, 2023, are a response to the evolving needs of customers seeking both connectivity and entertainment.

DELACT Welcome Plus

ACT's DELACT Welcome Plus plan is available for subscription to users at Rs 649 per month, offering 50 Mbps speeds and Unlimited Data. The plan also comes bundled with a router and an entertainment pack, including Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, 300+ Live TV Channels, SonyLiv, and YuppTV.

DELACT Welcome Stream

ACT's DELACT Welcome Stream plan is priced at Rs 699, and customers can enjoy speeds of 50 Mbps and Unlimited Data. The plan comes bundled with a router, and a Netflix subscription is included.

WiFi 6 and Mesh Plans

The newly introduced ACT Platinum Promo at Rs 1,049 and DELACT Grand at Rs 1,499 come with advanced Wi-Fi 6 Mesh routers, ensuring faster speeds and enhanced connectivity. ACT says these routers support multiple connected devices, contributing to a seamless online in-house Wi-Fi experience.

The DELACT Grand plan comes bundled with a next-generation Wi-Fi Mesh router, while the ACT Platinum Promo includes a router powered by Wi-Fi 6 technology. ACT claims that both offerings aim to provide customers with a superior and more reliable Wi-Fi experience.

ACT Platinum Promo

ACT's newly launched ACT Platinum Promo plan, priced at Rs 1,049, offers customers 250 Mbps speeds and Unlimited Data. The plan comes bundled with a Netflix subscription benefit.

DELACT Grand

Moving on to the DELACT Grand, the plan is priced at Rs 1,499 and offers customers 400 Mbps speeds and Unlimited Data. Bundled with a Mesh router, the plan also includes a Netflix subscription and an Entertainment Pack featuring Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, 300+ Live TV Channels, SonyLiv, and YuppTV.

Commenting on the launch of New Broadband plans, Ravi Karthik, CMO of ACT Fibernet said, "Customers have ranked ACT Fibernet as the best broadband for streaming and in-home wifi experience in Delhi. Building on this, we are further strengthening our proposition by launching OTT bundle plans and advanced Wifi plans with wifi 6/ mesh routers for Delhi customers at never-before seen before price points. Through these offerings and our continued investment in service excellence, ACT Fibernet aims to solidify its position as the preferred choice in Delhi's broadband market."

ACT Fibernet said these plans aim to bring unlimited entertainment to customers seeking all-inclusive broadband plans. Operating in 23 cities, ACT Fibernet has over 2.10 million customers as of August, according to TRAI's report.