ACT Fibernet 100 Mbps Broadband Plans in Major Indian Cities Detailed



ACT Fibernet offers a reliable, high-speed internet connection for homes. If you are looking for a new broadband connection or are unhappy with your current Internet Service Provider (ISP) and are planning to make a switch, you can consider ACT as an option, if its services are available in your area.

Home Internet Service Provider

Currently, ACT Fibernet service is available across 21 cities in India and is expanding its services with a range of plans and service options. If you are from any of the following cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad and are looking for a 100 Mbps plan for your home usage, this article will guide you with that.

100 Mbps Broadband Plan

ACT Fibernet provides unlimited data plans for the personal usage of subscribers in these cities. So, if you are a regular to moderate user, a 100 Mbps plan would suffice most of your usage needs. Here is a look at the 100 Mbps or 150 Mbps plans available for users to opt for on a monthly basis. ACT also gives discounts and extra usage benefits on long-term plans such as 6 months or 12 months.

ACT has two kinds of plans: Entertainment plans bundled with OTTs and Speed Plans which are meant for internet usage.

ACT Fibernet 100 Mbps plan in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, ACT has the ACT Premium combo plan offering 100 Mbps speed at Rs 950 per month and comes with a free router. OTT apps included are Disney Plus Hotstar, SonyLiv, ZEE5, Sun NXT, YuppTV, and 300+ live TV channels for entertainment purposes. Installation is free and a monthly Fair Usage Policy of 1500GB applies.

The ACT Speed plan with 100 Mbps speeds, dubbed as the Premium Plan, comes at Rs 749 per month, including a free router.

ACT Fibernet 150 Mbps plan in Chennai

In the Entertainment Segment, ACT offers the ACT Basic Combo + Streaming plan at Rs 1,049 per month which offers 150 Mbps speed. The plan comes included with OTT apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZE55, Sun NXT, YUPPTV, and 300+ live TV channels. As of today, according to the website, there is no 100 Mbps speed plan in Chennai, so customers can directly opt for the 150 Mbps plan.

In the Non-Entertainment segment of Plans, ACT Basic offers 150 Mbps speed at Rs 820 per month. The plan comes bundled with a free router and Netflix at no extra cost, on offer selection. Upon Subscriber reaching the Maximum data limit, Fair Usage Policy speeds of 512 Kbps apply.

ACT Fibernet 150 Mbps plan in Delhi

In Delhi, ACT offers the Delhi Signature Plan at Rs 999 per month which offers 150 Mbps speed. This Entertainment Plan offers OTT apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5, YuPPTV, and 300+ live TV channels. There is no 100 Mbps speed plan offering in Delhi from ACT Fibernet.

In the Speed Plans segment, ACT offers the Silver Promo which offers 150 Mbps at Rs 799 per month. The plan comes included with a free router and Netflix bundling, applicable on offer selection. Upon Subscriber reaching the Maximum data limit, Fair Usage Policy speeds of 512 Kbps apply.

ACT Fibernet 100 Mbps plan in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, ACT Fibernet offers the A-Max Entertainment plan which offers 100 Mbps speed at Rs 849 per month. The plan comes included with a free router and OTT apps include Disney plus Hotstar, ZEE5, Sun NXT, YuppTV, and 300+ live TV channels.

In the Speed plans segment, Act offers the A-Max Plan which offers 100 Mbps speed at Rs 749 per month. The plan also comes bundled with a free router. Upon Subscriber reaching the Maximum data limit, Fair Usage Policy speeds of 1 Mbps apply.

Fair Usage on Unlimited Plans

ACT encourages the responsible use of unlimited data by each of its subscribers. ACT Subscribers can enjoy a maximum of 3300GB or 3.3TB of Data at high speeds as per the plan, post which speeds will be reduced. However, we believe finishing the entire 3300GB offering every month on retail or consumer-centric usage is impossible.

The plans listed above are 100 Mbps plans available on a monthly basis. However, ACT Fibernet offers 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month plans based on cities that come with various benefits such as discounts, free installation, higher data usage limits, or free internet cycles. For complete details, you can request a new connection, and the support team will give you the details based on your area and service availability.