ACT Fibernet 100 Mbps Broadband Plans in Major Indian Cities Detailed

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

If you are from any of the following cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad and are looking for a 100 Mbps plan for your home usage, this article will guide you with that.

Highlights

  • ACT Fibernet offers unlimited data plans for personal usage of subscribers.
  • ACT Fibernet provides discounts and extra usage benefits on long-term plans.
  • ACT Fibernet has two kinds of plans: Entertainment plans and Speed Plans.

Follow Us

ACT Fibernet 100 Mbps Broadband Plans in Major Indian Cities Detailed
ACT Fibernet offers a reliable, high-speed internet connection for homes. If you are looking for a new broadband connection or are unhappy with your current Internet Service Provider (ISP) and are planning to make a switch, you can consider ACT as an option, if its services are available in your area.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet Entry Level Broadband Plans Detailed




Home Internet Service Provider

Currently, ACT Fibernet service is available across 21 cities in India and is expanding its services with a range of plans and service options. If you are from any of the following cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad and are looking for a 100 Mbps plan for your home usage, this article will guide you with that.

100 Mbps Broadband Plan

ACT Fibernet provides unlimited data plans for the personal usage of subscribers in these cities. So, if you are a regular to moderate user, a 100 Mbps plan would suffice most of your usage needs. Here is a look at the 100 Mbps or 150 Mbps plans available for users to opt for on a monthly basis. ACT also gives discounts and extra usage benefits on long-term plans such as 6 months or 12 months.

ACT has two kinds of plans: Entertainment plans bundled with OTTs and Speed Plans which are meant for internet usage.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet All the Add-on Offers Detailed

ACT Fibernet 100 Mbps plan in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, ACT has the ACT Premium combo plan offering 100 Mbps speed at Rs 950 per month and comes with a free router. OTT apps included are Disney Plus Hotstar, SonyLiv, ZEE5, Sun NXT, YuppTV, and 300+ live TV channels for entertainment purposes. Installation is free and a monthly Fair Usage Policy of 1500GB applies.

The ACT Speed plan with 100 Mbps speeds, dubbed as the Premium Plan, comes at Rs 749 per month, including a free router.

ACT Fibernet 150 Mbps plan in Chennai

In the Entertainment Segment, ACT offers the ACT Basic Combo + Streaming plan at Rs 1,049 per month which offers 150 Mbps speed. The plan comes included with OTT apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZE55, Sun NXT, YUPPTV, and 300+ live TV channels. As of today, according to the website, there is no 100 Mbps speed plan in Chennai, so customers can directly opt for the 150 Mbps plan.

In the Non-Entertainment segment of Plans, ACT Basic offers 150 Mbps speed at Rs 820 per month. The plan comes bundled with a free router and Netflix at no extra cost, on offer selection. Upon Subscriber reaching the Maximum data limit, Fair Usage Policy speeds of 512 Kbps apply.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet Delhi Signature Broadband Plan Benefits Detailed

ACT Fibernet 150 Mbps plan in Delhi

In Delhi, ACT offers the Delhi Signature Plan at Rs 999 per month which offers 150 Mbps speed. This Entertainment Plan offers OTT apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5, YuPPTV, and 300+ live TV channels. There is no 100 Mbps speed plan offering in Delhi from ACT Fibernet.

In the Speed Plans segment, ACT offers the Silver Promo which offers 150 Mbps at Rs 799 per month. The plan comes included with a free router and Netflix bundling, applicable on offer selection. Upon Subscriber reaching the Maximum data limit, Fair Usage Policy speeds of 512 Kbps apply.

ACT Fibernet 100 Mbps plan in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, ACT Fibernet offers the A-Max Entertainment plan which offers 100 Mbps speed at Rs 849 per month. The plan comes included with a free router and OTT apps include Disney plus Hotstar, ZEE5, Sun NXT, YuppTV, and 300+ live TV channels.

In the Speed plans segment, Act offers the A-Max Plan which offers 100 Mbps speed at Rs 749 per month. The plan also comes bundled with a free router. Upon Subscriber reaching the Maximum data limit, Fair Usage Policy speeds of 1 Mbps apply.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet Launches Senior Citizen Program, an Initiative to Make Digital Life Easy

Fair Usage on Unlimited Plans

ACT encourages the responsible use of unlimited data by each of its subscribers. ACT Subscribers can enjoy a maximum of 3300GB or 3.3TB of Data at high speeds as per the plan, post which speeds will be reduced. However, we believe finishing the entire 3300GB offering every month on retail or consumer-centric usage is impossible.

Also Read: Act Fibernet ACT GIGA Broadband Plans Detailed

The plans listed above are 100 Mbps plans available on a monthly basis. However, ACT Fibernet offers 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month plans based on cities that come with various benefits such as discounts, free installation, higher data usage limits, or free internet cycles. For complete details, you can request a new connection, and the support team will give you the details based on your area and service availability.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

vijay mishra :

Hi everybody. Please let me know if anyone has a few email addresses of JIO senior officials where I can…

TRAI Turns Attention Towards Indoor Network Coverage

d5aqoep :

All bogus. These greedy Telcos want to use it for their benefit and deny all Indians future wifi technologies. Wifi6e…

TRAI Releases Consultation Paper Focusing on E & V Spectrum…

Rupesh :

Yeah that's what I am noticing too. Even after having weak N78 at some places phone don't latch on N28…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Rupesh :

VLR is a Visitor Location Register. It constitues of HLR (Home Location Register) + VLR = Users in Home Network…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Faraz :

How come Airtel has more than 100% VLR, they don't let any other operator to latch on to their network…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments