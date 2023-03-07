Act Fibernet All the Add-on Offers Detailed

ACT Fibernet is one of India's largest fiber broadband ISPs (Internet Service Provider), offering a reliable, high-speed internet connection for homes and businesses. ACT Fibernet recently started bundling Netflix along with its high-value broadband plans. Definitely, users look for extra options to consume data on their high-speed internet plans. ACT Fibernet has a separate Add-On offers section itself for such consumer requirements. In this story, let's look at the offerings from Act Fibernet.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet Entry Level Broadband Plans Detailed

Act Fibernet Add-On Offers

Act Fibernet offers add-ons in three different categories - Entertainment, Internet Security and Fitness.

Act Fibernet has Yupptvscope Entertainment pack, Zee5, Hungama, SonyLiv, Epicon, and Gaming Booster Pack in the Entertainment section, and ACT Shield in Internet Security and Cult.Fit in the Fitness section of the Add-on offers.

Internet Security

Let's start with the Internet Security Add-on Act Shield powered by F-Secure. Opting for this service provides Act Fibernet users with Secure online transactions, Virus protection, Child-safe browsing, multi-device support, and Find my device service. Customers need to add ACT Shield to their monthly Act bill to opt for the service. ACT Shield is available in three plan options. Plan 1 is priced at Rs 49 per month with two devices protected, Plan 2 at Rs 69 for protecting three devices, and Plan 3 at Rs 99 for protecting five devices.

Fitness

Act Fibernet customers can get a 1-month FREE trial on cult.fit, exclusively. This service gives Unlimited access to fitness, dance and meditation classes. Subscribers can also enjoy Group workouts with friends and family and more.

Entertainment and TV+

Act Fibernet offers a YuppTV Scope subscription at a monthly charge of Rs 250, including 300+ Live channels, 1000+ TV Shows, 500+ Originals and many more movies. This service is offered at a special introductory price and includes Disney+Hotstar, Voot, ZEE5, SonyLive and YuppTV.

Act Fibernet customers can also enjoy 1 Month free trial of the ZEE5 Subscription.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet Launches Senior Citizen Program, an Initiative to Make Digital Life Easy

SonyLiv Subscription

Act Fibernet customers can purchase a SonyLiv subscription at Rs 699 for a six-month pack and Rs 999 pack for an annual subscription. Upon subscribing to the pack, the Add-on price will be added to the monthly bill, and the services are auto-renewed every month.

EPIC ON

Customers can purchase EPIC On Entertainment Add on at 25% off every month, exclusively with ACT Fibernet. In addition, EPIC ON offers Premium Hindi Content, Unlimited Access to the Entire Content Library and a mix of content in its library.

Gaming Broadband Plan

Act Fibernet offers a Gaming Broadband Plan to LVLUP your gaming skills with ACT Gaming Booster packs starting at Rs 500 monthly. You can get a 300 Mbps Speed Boost, up to 1800 GB Data Boost and Gaming partner discounts of up to Rs 4,350.