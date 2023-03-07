Airtel Payments Bank Rewards123 Account Variants Detailed

Airtel Payments Bank, the digital payments bank of Bharti Airtel, holds a banking license and is the only profitable multi-segment fintech in India, offering a range of secure, user-friendly banking solutions through an extensive network of 500,000 banking points nationwide, as well as its digital platforms. Airtel Payments Bank offers Savings Account or Wallet using Airtel Thanks App.

Any Airtel Payments Bank Savings Account or Wallet holder customer is eligible to upgrade their Saving Account/Wallet to RewardsMini or Rewards123+ or Rewards123Plus Savings Account. To sum it up, Airtel Payments Bank has three Account Variants for its Payments Bank users. Let's now look at the Rewards123 Account Variants.

Airtel Payments Bank Rewards123

Through Rewards123, Airtel Payments Bank offers many benefits to customers when they transact online digitally using the platform. Upon Rewards123 subscription activation, customers can earn monthly rewards, cashback, virtual debit card, Unlimited Deposits and Many more.

Rewards123 Subscription

Rewards123 Subscription has been designed for Wallet and Savings Bank Account users of Airtel Payments Bank, through which users can unlock many benefits by saving as they transact digitally.

Airtel Payments Bank RewardsMini Account

The first variant of the Airtel Payments Bank is RewardsMini. Airtel Payment Bank's RewardsMini account charges are Rs 99 per quarter and offer cashbacks of up to Rs 80 per month for users who load money, shop or make bill payments online. This account variant also provides a free virtual debit card (SBA)/Classic Prepaid Card (wallets), as well as the option for unlimited deposits and a sweep-out facility.

Airtel Payments Bank Rewards123+ Account

The next variant of Airtel Payments Bank is Rewards123+. The account comes with an annual charge of Rs 299, and customers get assured Cashback benefits of up to Rs 80 per month on loading money, shopping and bill payments. This account variant also provides a free virtual debit card (SBA)/Classic Prepaid Card (wallets), as well as the option for unlimited deposits and a sweep-out facility.

Airtel Payments Bank Rewards123Plus Account

The premium variant of the Airtel Payments Bank account is Rewards123Plus, with an annual charge of Rs 499. In addition, the account offers a free 1 Year Disney+Hotstar VIP Subscription and consistent monthly rewards, including assured cashback of up to Rs 80 per month on loading money, shopping and bill payments. This premium account variant also provides a free Platinum Online Mastercard Debit Card (SBA), Classic Prepaid Card (wallets) and unlimited deposits with sweep-out facility.

Subscription AutoRenewal

Subscriptions for Rewards123, RewardsMini, and Rewards123Plus will be auto-renewed unless the customer opts out.

Airtel Offers RewadsMini benefits with its Rs 999 Prepaid Plan, which offers Daily 2.5 GB data, Truly Unlimited Voice, and 3 OTT benefits, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hostar Mobile, and Airtel XStream App.

Customers can digitally open or upgrade to Rewards123Plus through the banking section on the Airtel Thanks app.