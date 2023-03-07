Globalstar Inks Deal With Qualcomm for 5G Private Networks

Globalstar has signed a collaboration agreement with Qualcomm involving a 5G Private Network technologies portfolio, including Qualcomm's FSM 5G RAN platforms for small cells and Select Qualcomm Snapdragon modem - RF systems that will utilize the Band n53 of Globalstar terrestrial spectrum around the world. Globalstar is a satellite communications company that provides mobile voice and data communication services through a constellation of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Globalstar and Qualcomm Collaboration

As part of the Collaboration, Qualcomm will optimize select Qualcomm FSM Platforms to work with Globalstar's Band n53 terrestrial spectrum for private networks. Furthermore, Globalstar intends to license its Band n53 spectrum to system integrators who support the implementation of 5G Private Network solutions utilizing small cell radios and devices operating on Qualcomm FSM Platforms.

In addition, the Qualcomm Edgewise Suite is expected to play an essential role for Globalstar in helping system integrators to manage these new 5G Private Networks solution deployments.

According to the statement, "Through the use of the Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platform and Qualcomm Edgewise Suite, Globalstar, and other Qualcomm's many selected system integrators around the globe can provide customers with premium performance while meeting challenging power, cost, size and multi-vendor interoperability requirements for 5G Private Network infrastructure."

"This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies represents a critical step in fully developing the terrestrial ecosystem for Band n53," said Globalstar.

Globalstar's satellite network covers most of the world's populated areas and enables users to make phone calls, send text messages, and access data services from remote locations where traditional terrestrial networks may not be available. The company's products and services are used by various industries, including maritime, oil and gas, emergency response, government, and transportation.