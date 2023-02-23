Astrocast Completes Optimization of Satellite Constellation



Astrocast, a leading global nanosatellite IoT network operator, announced that it had successfully optimised its satellite constellation with improved quality and reliability.

Improving service effectiveness

Following the launch of the four satellites in November 2022, the company efficiently commissioned and started planning and executing the necessary manoeuvres to re-phase them with the proper angular separation to maximise service effectiveness.

The satellites can now be put into service starting at the end of February and will be in their ultimate orbital position by the end of May as a result of the computed and executed manoeuvres.

Control over the constellation enhances service and lifetime

With Astrocast's total supervision over the constellation, the company can enhance the service and increase the satellite lifetime with maximum propellant usage optimisation.

Federico Belloni, CTO of, Astrocast, said, "The increased number of satellites in our constellation brings more redundancy for the Astrocast service, improving reliability, service passes per day, and average latency. In addition, the company's in-house expertise ensures the successful operation of the constellation."

The effective optimisation of Astrocast's satellite constellation indicates the company's satellite technology maturity, including fabrication, operation, and constellation design and maintenance.

Astrocast's collaboration with OKAPI: orbits

With Astrocast's collaboration with OKAPI: orbits, the satellites are monitored and manoeuvred if required to ensure no collision events occur. In related reports, the company launched four Astrocast 3U spacecraft into orbit on January 03, 2023. This launch is a significant milestone for Astrocast's nanosatellite IoT network, enabling the company to increase its commercial constellation to 18 satellites.

Astrocast, one of the big 3 LEO satellite operators in Europe

Based on the number of commercial satellites in low Earth orbit, the launch brings Astrocast's nanosatellite IoT network commercial constellation to 18 satellites and makes the company one of the big 3 LEO satellite operators in Europe.