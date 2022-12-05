Astrocast Expands Commercial Constellation to 14 Satellites

Nanosatellite IoT network operator, Astrocast launched four new 3U Spacecraft to expand its commercial constellation to 14 satellites. This is a significant milestone for the Swiss startup, as this launch made it "one of the top 40 satellite operators in the world, based on the number of satellites currently in orbit".

The new satellites will strengthen the reliability of the operator's network and provide direct-to-satellite, highly secured connectivity to users worldwide.

PSLV-C54 carried the Spacecraft

The Astrocast 3U spacecraft launch mission took place at Sriharikota, India's Satish Dhawan Space Center on Saturday, November 26. India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C54) mission - with Spaceflight – carried Astrocast's Spacecraft as a co-passenger to sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) into space, along with the Indian national primary satellite.

Fabien Jordan, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Astrocast, said: "This is a major achievement for our team, and our clients will only continue to benefit from the growth and innovation taking place across our nanosatellite IoT network. We are diligently growing our reliable network, improving the overall performance of our global IoT services. We feel good about the progress to date and are on track to meet our goals. This is a true credit to our team of engineers and IoT experts, and our partnership with Spaceflight."

The move follows the launch of Astrocast's satellite IoT service in February this year. It offers systems integrators and end users access to a bidirectional satellite IoT service and enables organisations to manage global IoT connectivity in remote locations of the world.

Use cases include the remote management of irrigation systems, tracking shipping containers, and controlling water management systems. The Astrocast network enables companies to monitor, track, and communicate with remote assets from anywhere in the world.