DoT to Seek TRAI’s Views on Allocating Satcom Spectrum: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

In India, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications Limited are the frontrunners to offer satcom services to enterprises. Both companies have showcased their technology at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 event.

Highlights

  • DoT is planning to ask TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) about how to proceed with allocating spectrum to satellite communication (satcom) companies.
  • The telecom department will seek the views of TRAI to understand the correct pricing and allocating mechanism of the spectrum to the satcom sector.
  • Eutelsat OneWeb is waiting for the government to allocate spectrum so that it can go ahead with offering services commercially.

Follow Us

dot to seek trai views on allocating

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning to ask TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) about how to proceed with allocating spectrum to satellite communication (satcom) companies. The telecom department will seek the views of TRAI to understand the correct pricing and allocating mechanism of the spectrum to the satcom sector. Further, there could be some changes made to the existing licenses to ensure that clarity arrives for the satcom companies that have been administratively allocated spectrum.




With this clarity, satcom companies will be able to understand the scope of services they can offer to their customers, said a PTI report.
In India, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications Limited are the frontrunners to offer satcom services to enterprises. Both companies have showcased their technology at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 event. One thing that was worth noting is that none of the companies showcased anything around the consumer segment. The solutions were tailored for enterprises, government agencies and defence bodies.

Read More - TRAI Suggests Govt to Provide Funding for New Telecom Products

Eutelsat OneWeb is waiting for the government to allocate spectrum so that it can go ahead with offering services commercially. The company has all the necessary approvals from the government and space bodies in India. Jio Satellite Communications Limited is reaching that point, but there’s no need to rush right now.

The Government of India (GoI) is not in any rush to allocate satellite spectrum. Only after TRAI is done with the consultation around the matter and has published its recommendations, the telecom department will take the final decisions. Thus, it will take some time for India to get commercial satcom services from Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications Limited.

Read More - Starlink May Get a Conditional Approval from the Govt: Report

Satcom services will enable far-flung regions of the country to get access to high-speed internet connectivity to ensure that the digital divide is driven out.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

BSNL 4G and Jio 4G will be like legacy network of this decade going forward for lower revenue customers in…

Let’s Talk: BSNL’s Delays in Launching 4G is Leading to…

Rupesh :

The first two words of the headline is a joke in itself. Let's Talk. When do you allow anyone to…

Let’s Talk: BSNL’s Delays in Launching 4G is Leading to…

Faraz :

If customer needs 1 GB per day extra for 28 days.. They would rather recharge extra data plan. How will…

Vodafone Idea Introduces Rs 125 Prepaid Pack

Faraz :

Not for long.. This Desi 4G is already failing. Losses are increasing since decades. Customers and network both is 1/4th…

Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Good news from USA in telecom service in rural areas.

Mediacom Partners With Tarana to Bring FWA Services to US…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments